SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office issued an update of a 2019 methamphetamine case officers named "Operation Ice Mama."
The operation, conducted by the Special Investigations Section, involved 16 defendants, and 287.82 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and various illicit drugs were seized.
As of Wednesday, the SCSO announced all 16 defendants had pleaded guilty to various charges and have been sentenced in the case.
Detectives began their investigation in 2018 after connecting 44-year-old Jennifer “Mama Jen” Lambert to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Nokomis area of Sarasota County.
Detectives connected Lambert to seven meth transactions, reports show.
Investigators identified Lambert’s associates and others involved in what they described as "a large drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing methamphetamine throughout the Sarasota County area."
In this case, justice was slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the court system.
Lambert and two men, Robbie Cain, 38, of Sarasota, and Randy Greene, 51, of Nokomis — all identified as "mid-level dealers in Sarasota County" — received 10-year sentences in the Florida State Corrections system followed by five years probation.
Detectives knew Cain from his past criminal behavior, including his heavy involvement in metal thefts in 2011.
He has 29 prior arrests in Sarasota County.
"He was also charged in 2016 in connection with the death of Jason Head and is currently awaiting trial," the SCSO stated.
Erik Walker, 41 of South Venice, received seven years state prison and 18 months probation, the release states.
The SCSO provided a list of other defendants and their sentences:
• Walter "Ricky" Lint Jr., 55 of Nokomis, five years state prison.
• Scott Hill, 61 of Nokomis, three years state prison.
• Ronda Gibson, 60 of Osprey, three years state prison, two years probation.
• Bobbi Jo Whiting, 53, of Nokomis, two years state prison.
• Heather Johnson, 36, of Venice, one year county jail, two years probation.
• Drew Tilson, 32, of Nokomis, one year county jail, 18 months probation.
Others were sentenced to less than one year in the county jail or probation.
Operation Ice Mama was conducted with assistance from the 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.
