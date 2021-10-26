NORTH PORT — As Elizabeth Niemczak approached Brian Laundrie's parents' home on Wabasso Avenue, a dozen or so reporters were disbursing from near the driveway and walking back to their spots on the neighbor's lawn.
The group — some with professional digital cameras, others using their cellphones to record — surrounded a driver who was delivering flowers to the home Friday morning.
Reporters yelled questions at the driver: "Who are they from? Was there a card? What did it say?"
The driver quickly got into his vehicle and vanished.
When the excitement died down, Niemczak carefully read the signs installed on the city right of way in front of the Laundrie home.
"I came from Sarasota to see it for myself," she said. "I didn't know Gabby, but my friend Hanna went to school with her in New York. She was concerned about her living with Brian."
Niemczak has followed the story of Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie for weeks. She said she learned the FBI had notified the Laundries on Thursday evening that the skeletal remains found in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve a few miles away were confirmed to be those of their 23-year-old son, Brian.
Laundrie embarked on a cross-country van trip with his girlfriend Gabby Petito in June. By Sept. 11, her parents reported her missing. Her remains were found in a national park in Wyoming.
Brian Laundrie's parents reported him missing Sept. 17, days after he left for a hike in the reserve and didn't return. The Laundries have remained silent as events have unfolded, refusing to speak with anyone, including Petito's family, about what they may know.
Both Brian and Gabby, 22, are dead, and their families are grieving.
And while the investigation into the case may be winding down, the Laundries' Wabasso Avenue home, the Carlton Reserve where they found Brian's remains, and North Port's City Center Green continue to draw people who are have seen the story play out.
'LIKE A CIRCUS OUT HERE'
While she was on Wabasso Avenue, Niemczak met some of the regulars who protest in front of the home and watched as cars with California and Maryland license plates drove by taking cell phone video.
Despite hearing the FBI announced Brian's remains were found, Niemczak said she thought it was a "set up" because his parents helped find their son's belongings so quickly when they went to the park a week ago. Law enforcement officers spent hundreds of hours looking for Brian in the park over the past month, using drones, dogs, diving equipment, helicopters, swamp buggies and other equipment.
"You read a whole lot of speculation on the internet about this case, sometimes it's hard to know what's fact and what's fake," Niemczak said. "A lot of people just can't understand how the parents could find the area so fast when so many others couldn't."
Niemczak was a little shocked at the makeshift memorial at the corner of the Laundrie home. It was filled with a few full garbage bags, some laundry baskets, dead flowers, photos of Gabby and posters demanding justice for Gabby.
The items remain there because some want it to be a daily reminder to the Laundries and the public of what happened to Gabby.
"It's like a murder memorial," she said. "It's also like a circus out here. There are news crews on the neighbor's lawns. They pay for space under a tent and sit here for hours. There are so many reporters and people driving by here."
'I WANTED THEM TO SPEAK UP'
Niemczak quickly met Andra Griffin, who drives from Manatee County daily to protest and shout "Justice for Gabby" in front of the Laundries' home.
Niemczak learned about items left at the shrine that included a sign saying "dirty laundry" made by an 87-year-old woman with cancer. Flowers were left near a poster-sized photo of Petito with the words "Remember Me" on it.
A new gray ceramic angel and block letters that spell out GABBY was added to the makeshift memorial.
Niemczak said some of the regulars told her they won't leave until the Laundries "apologize to Gabby's family." They believe the daily protests added pressure on the Laundrie family and may have helped with the case.
Any day of the week, vehicles with out-of-state license plates and hundreds of others drive slowly down Wabasso Avenue taking cell phone video of the gaggle of reporters and other activity near the Laundrie home.
A Tampa couple recently stopped in North Port, only to take a selfie in front of the home.
Some domestic violence victims throughout the state have also come to the home. They share their stories with protestors and regulars who gather outside of the home.
Some victims leave flowers.
At the City Center green in front of North Port City Hall, mourners came to play guitar, pray and speak to strangers or news crews near the evergreen tree filled with blue and green ribbons.
City workers removed boxes of items that people had brought there in September and early October, but about 20 new Petito-related signs appeared Friday. Workers took them away Sunday while the city prepares for Halloween trick-or-treating on the green.
ON THE WEB
While the physical reminders of the case remain visible in North Port, there is infinitely more on the web. Dozens of internet pages are dedicated to Gabby and some about Brian and his parents. In one month, some of her family members have more than a million online followers. On TikTok, hashtags with “Gabby Petito” have been viewed more than 1.3 billion times.
Millions of people have discussed the case across social media platforms.
Donna Martire bought a "Justice for Gabby" bracelet from the foundation started by her parents and step-parents to help with missing persons and combat domestic violence.
She also changed her Facebook profile to a photo of Gabby that says "Remembering Gabby America's Daughter." She had the lyrics "Let it be" tattooed on her arm, like Gabby. Now her parents and step-parents have the same tattoo.
On "60 Minutes," Gabby's father Joe Petito said the family's new foundation has a lot of work to do. He said his 22-year-old daughter left a legacy that "touched the world." He thanked "social media" users for spreading the word about Gabby's disappearance and now those "brave enough to share their stories" about leaving abusive relationships.
"We are trying to bring some good in this world," he said in the four-minute interview. "Maybe we can make this a place a little better when we are gone and that's because of Gabby."
