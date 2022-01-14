Dan Tapper presents a check to North Port police Chief Todd Garrison, right, and Deputy Chief Chris Morales on Friday. Homeowners in the Villas of Sabal Trace had raised $728 on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, donated it for such programs as Shop With a Cop.
NORTH PORT — Disadvantaged kids stand to benefit from a donation at North Port police headquarters.
Those living at the Villas of Sabal Trace had collected $728 from a 50/50 drawing, the cash from a recent National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day barbecue.
City police will use the money for Shop with a Cop, a program that puts kids in the shopping aisles at the local Walmart. Police at Christmas gave 135 kids $150 each to spend as they wished. Other money bought groceries. All funds are donated. Friday's money goes into that kitty, Chief Todd Garrison said.
“We'll put it to good use,” he said, accepting that check from Dan Tapper, a retired Illinois sheriff's deputy at the Villas who co-organized the barbecue.
“Feels great,” said Tapper, who was in the Shop with a Cop program in Will County, when a child would collect more toys than his or her allotted cash allowed, that officers would cover them from their own pockets, he added.
Tapper and Jim Hackel, a neighbor and another retired deputy, endured some blowback at the Villas for hanging a thin blue line flag on their garages. The Villas' HOA had banned such things and had issued warnings to those violating the new rule. The HOA had also banned certain yard ornaments, college flags and other types of items.
Tapper had received notices to remove his thin blue line flag outside the house, though it had hung there for years, he said.
Hackel and Tapper in protest staged a driveway barbecue on Jan. 9, a celebration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
“This is ridiculous,” Tapper had said. “Why would they do that to us?”
But all was forgotten Friday with a check and a handful of others in the Villas snapping that event on their cellphones.
“Really appreciate the partnership with (you) guys,” North Port police Commander Joe Fussell said. “It means a lot to us, to our department.”
