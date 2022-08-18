SARASOTA — A member of the Sarasota County Schools Board is seeking more information on a new law requiring curriculum transparency.
Board member Shirley Brown said the policy, based on a new Florida law, states a committee shall be established to challenge textbooks. Brown asked, during a Wednesday workshop, what kind of legal support the committee would have in regards to questionable material.
District attorney Mike McKinley during a Wednesday workshop said he was always available for questions.
“If the committee chair feels there is a legal issue, they can always reach out to me for guidance,” McKinley said.
Policy 4.20 states “All classroom instructional materials, used in the Sarasota County Schools including state-adopted single source textbooks, instructional aids, and other supplementary materials, for the first time shall undergo an evaluation. This evaluation shall determine the suitability of the materials for information being taught in the classroom in relationship to state standards, curriculum frameworks, and district programs, as well as with state and district performance standards. A parent may object to his/her child’s use of a specific instructional material. The parent may request a conference with the principal or principal’s designee to discuss the use of the material.”
The law requires new materials be approved by a certified media specialist, which the district is scrambling to hire.
Board member Tom Edwards said he believes the existing policy should remain in place.
“We have a policy that states if a parent challenges a lesson plan, the teacher can adjust the lesson plan and provide other learning materials — no questions asked,” Edwards said.
Chair Jane Goodwin agreed to keep the current language in the policy for now.
“We don’t even know what we have to change yet until we get more specific instructions from DOE,” she said.
Brown said the situation is frustrating for staff and teachers.
“It’s causing chaos in classrooms.”
The board will vote to approve to advertise the new policies at the next meeting Sept. 6.
Legislative update
Megan Fay and Ron DuFace, lobbyists for Capital City Consulting, updated the board on current legislation in Tallahassee.
“We’re still very deep in the election cycle, so that’s taking a lot of the policy oxygen out of the room when it comes to the Legislature looking at issues they’re planning to tackle next session,” DuFace said. “We do know that teacher recruitment and retention is going to be a major issue. And (Tuesday) the governor made an announcement on some policy initiatives that he’s going to pursue next year, related to recruiting retired veterans and EMTs with bonuses and waiving exam fees.”
Another policy Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking into is reemploying retired teachers, Fay said.
“These issues will certainly heat up a lot more after the elections in November.”
