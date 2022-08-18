School Board Chair (copy)

Sarasota County School Board Chair Shirley Brown

 SCREENSHOT

SARASOTA — A member of the Sarasota County Schools Board is seeking more information on a new law requiring curriculum transparency.

Board member Shirley Brown said the policy, based on a new Florida law, states a committee shall be established to challenge textbooks. Brown asked, during a Wednesday workshop, what kind of legal support the committee would have in regards to questionable material.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments