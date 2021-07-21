NORTH PORT — A Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday morning for stalking a woman for about a year, according to the North Port Police Department.
David Motz, 31, was charged with aggravated stalking stemming from a complaint from a North Port woman with whom he'd had a relationship.
The victim, whose name was withheld due to Marsy's Law, filed the complaint with NPPD Sunday morning saying Motz had been "actively stalking" her as an almost "daily occurrence" for around a year.
NPPD obtained a warrant for his arrest Tuesday evening and Motz was booked Wednesday morning into the Charlotte County jail with no bond. His first appearance is set for Thursday.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced Motz was placed on administrative leave without pay pending an internal investigation.
"It is a sad day as another law enforcement officer has tarnished our badge and has broken that sacred trust, we work so hard to build," said Prummell in a statement. "We are tasked with enforcing the laws and protecting our communities. This does not put us above it."
In the NPPD report, the victim said Motz told her if she reported the harassment — and he lost his job — she would "end up like Denise Amber Lee."
Lee was kidnapped from her North Port home in 2008, raped and murdered.
Motz also allegedly pointed his department-issued Taser at the victim during a June 2019 argument, threatening to "Taser her."
She provided authorities with multiple emails, call logs and voicemails from Motz.
The emails showed she repeatedly asked him to stop contacting her but he ignored her requests and continued to call her.
She said he would also show up at her work, email her and follow her to different locations in and around North Port.
She said Motz would drop off gifts and deposit money into her account, which she would return each time, according to the report.
Because of the harassment, the victim told officers she had to change when and where she shopped out of fear for the safety of her and her young child.
The victim said she is in constant fear of Motz, especially because he is a law enforcement officer who could carry out threats.
She also said he showed up to different locations where she was in his marked patrol car, while in uniform and on duty.
"As law enforcement officers, we should always rise above any standards set," said NPPD Chief Todd Garrison in a statement. "That makes it even more disturbing when an officer of the law, who is put in a position of public trust, abuses it. Our focus and efforts are owed to making sure the victim in this case feels safe and protected."
"We all have equal protections under the law," he continued. "That also goes for those who break it, regardless of where they are employed.”
