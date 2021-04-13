NORTH PORT — If you want to experience the healing power of the outdoors, take a stroll over to the Garden of the Five Senses Park on Saturday.
Everyone is invited to celebrate National ParkRx Day from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Join the group and enjoy a free yoga workout session at the park, at 4299 Pan American Blvd., North Port.
The event is free for ages 12 and up. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or towel, and water.
"We’ve hosted this event since 2017, although we had to cancel last year due to the pandemic," said Laura Ansel, marketing and outreach coordinator for the city of North Port. "It is part of National Park Week (a celebration of the National Park Service) that celebrates finding wellness in nature."
Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper distancing cannot be maintained. If you are feeling ill, stay home.
"We’re excited to once again be able to provide a free yoga class for the community to enjoy at the Garden of the Five Senses in celebration of ParkRx Day," Ansel said. "We hope that anyone looking for an opportunity to reset and recharge will come out and join us."
National ParkRx Day is a day celebrated across the United States to promote the growing movement of prescribing parks and nature to patients to improve health, according to the National Parks Service website.
National Park Week runs from April 17 through April 25.
For more information, call 941-429-7275.
