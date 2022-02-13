NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library FriendShop is holding a “Sweetheart of a Deal BOGO Sale” on donated items.
It takes place Feb. 14-19.
“As a special bonus, folks who clip, print, or take a screenshot of this article can present it to our staff for an extra $1 off their purchase total,” ” FriendShop manager Alan Savela said in a post about it.
Savela said the group operates solely to help support the library and its programs.
“And to be more effective and accurate, we’re rebranding. We’re not just a used bookstore; we’re a FriendShop offering handmade greeting cards, earbuds, flash drives, notecards, and Friends community cookbooks,” he said.
The post said FOSSPL and FriendShop staff collaborate with Suncoast Technical College and its students.
Students refurbished the bookstore’s library book cart, “transforming it into a traveling mini bookstore with its own honor box for sales,” it said.
Other collaborations are being considered, Savela said.
“This one would enlist the expertise of carpentry faculty and students,” he said.
The collaboration this week involves flyers available on tables and cashier’s station of the STC Bistro inviting diners to the FriendShop, discounting $1 off purchases.
SCT culinary arts students serving Latin American-themed lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The FOSSPL FriendShop is at Suncoast Technical College, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, off the lobby. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
