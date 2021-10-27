NORTH PORT — Steve and Amy Leclerc wanted to provide spiritual and emotional support for vulnerable children in the community.
That's why they started HOPE for North Port in 2014, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and resources for kids and families lacking basic resources.
"We relaunched last year as COVID hit and we had to restrategize many of the things we were doing," Steve Leclerc said. "When we were serving the community, we learned that many families were at risk and children were falling behind in school. We noticed that most of the after-school programs didn't provide help for children with processing issues or emotional problems."
HOPE for North Port provides an after-school enrichment program and educate and equip those students needing additional help.
"The program allows us to connect with parents on a monthly basis and address mental health issues and discuss behavioral management," Steve Leclerc said. "We survey them to find out what their real needs are so we are able to bring in resources and get them help."
HOPE for North Port is partnering with First Presbyterian Church and is currently leasing a modular on the property to administer programs for families and after school care on a scholarship basis at 5600 S. Biscayne Drive.
"We've been fortunate enough that all of our students have scholarships with the kindness of our donors," Steve Leclerc said." "Families have the blessing of great donors so that barrier can be removed."
The Leclercs said feedback from parents has been positive.
"They are using the behavior strategies that we are teaching them and we're getting positive comments from teachers."
Right now, the nonprofit agency is servicing students who attend Glenallen Elementary School.
"We're hoping to raise enough funding to contract with the school district so we can work with more schools," Steve Leclerc said.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at HOPE for North Port on Oct. 22.
An upcoming fundraiser is planned on Friday, Dec. 21. Business sponsors and nominations are currently sought for the annual Heroes of Hope breakfast at the Morgan Family Community Center.
"Whether it be a humanitarian, member of the military, a first responder or a citizen who has gone above and beyond, we're looking for local heroes to recognize in the community," he said. "The Heroes of Hope breakfast grew out of a desire to host an event closely related to the mission of Hope for North Port."
For more information, visit www.hopefornp.org.
