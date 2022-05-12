NORTH PORT — A discarded cellphone, bunched paper, a bath towel and other items clogged sanitary pipes at the Morgan Family Community Center this week.
It turned out patrons attempted to flush items on Monday that disturbed the sanitary and fresh-water systems and spewing black water.
That situation has displaced hundreds of kids and adults, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The Morgan Center is likely to reopen Friday after four days out of service.
No cost estimates on damages or repairs were given. Monday's episode fits the narrative of flushing weird things … breaking or stealing public property. Florida requires public building closures with freshwater shut-offs, which happened Monday.
“It's a state law,” Parks and Recreation Division spokesperson Laura Ansel said of the weeklong closing.
North Port had encountered similar problems elsewhere.
Wellen Park pet owners flushed bagged dog and cat waste rather than dump it with the other garbage in 2021. City crews had vacuumed and “de-ragged” sanitary lift stations there to unclog that mess. De-ragging is hand pulling clogs in a gluey mess of kitchen greases, hair, condoms and feces - something like a giant cat box.
Stuff reported at other city sewers: Needles, toys, underwear, plastic bottles, dentures, bed sheets, pharmaceuticals, oil, gas, paint, tampon applicators and hygiene products, the city reported.
North Port had enacted awareness campaigns such as "Only Flush the 3 P's" (pee, poop, toilet paper). The city had won awards for its activism.
“Many people don’t realize that toilets cannot be used as trashcans and flush a multitude of items down their toilet that should be thrown in the garbage," said Nancy Gallinaro, North Port's Utilities director.
"The non-flushables clog the system and may cause backups and overflows as we witnessed this week at the Morgan Center. Our Utilities staff deals with these issues every day at our lift stations, and it’s only through education that we can prevent this from happening,” Gallinaro said.
