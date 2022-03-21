Patrick Richard Perry

NORTH PORT — A cement truck driver faces charges of leaving scene of an accident with serious injuries after slamming his struck into a pickup, troopers say.

The crash happened at 1:47 p.m. at the Interstate 75 off ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port.

Two men were in a pickup that was southbound on I-75 and using the exit ramp.

The cement truck was behind.

When the pickup slowed down, the cement truck did not and crashed into the back of the pickup, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Two men in the pickup, both from North Port, were seriously injured in the crash, the report states. Both were in their 30s.


The truck driver did not stop after the crash, troopers reported.

He continued to drive down Toledo Blade. North Port Police spotted the truck a few minutes later at Tropicaire Circle and detained the driver until troopers arrived to question him.

The truck driver, Patrick Richard Perry, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was charged with hit-and-run with serious bodily injuries. He was booked into to the Sarasota County Jail where he was held Monday night on $7,500 bond.

There could be additional charges pending the completion of the crash investigation, the FHP report states.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the report states.

