NORTH PORT — A cement truck driver faces charges of leaving scene of an accident with serious injuries after slamming his struck into a pickup, troopers say.
The crash happened at 1:47 p.m. at the Interstate 75 off ramp at Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port.
Two men were in a pickup that was southbound on I-75 and using the exit ramp.
The cement truck was behind.
When the pickup slowed down, the cement truck did not and crashed into the back of the pickup, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.
Two men in the pickup, both from North Port, were seriously injured in the crash, the report states. Both were in their 30s.
The truck driver did not stop after the crash, troopers reported.
He continued to drive down Toledo Blade. North Port Police spotted the truck a few minutes later at Tropicaire Circle and detained the driver until troopers arrived to question him.
The truck driver, Patrick Richard Perry, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was charged with hit-and-run with serious bodily injuries. He was booked into to the Sarasota County Jail where he was held Monday night on $7,500 bond.
There could be additional charges pending the completion of the crash investigation, the FHP report states.
The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.