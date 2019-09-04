Neal Dollar, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks to members of the North Port and Charlotte chambers of commerce Wednesday at a breakfast meeting at Longhorn Steakhouse in Port Charlotte. Dollar encouraged the chamber members to speak to their employees about participating in the 2020 Census to make sure everyone in the area is counted. For more information about business partnerships, contact Dollar at 678-938-1307 or neal.e.dollar@2020census.gov.

SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER