Neal Dollar, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks to members of the North Port and Charlotte chambers of commerce Wednesday at a breakfast meeting at Longhorn Steakhouse in Port Charlotte. Dollar encouraged the chamber members to speak to their employees about participating in the 2020 Census to make sure everyone in the area is counted. For more information about business partnerships, contact Dollar at 678-938-1307 or neal.e.dollar@2020census.gov.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.