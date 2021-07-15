NORTH PORT — The timing was perfect.
Sarasota County ended its 100-year birthday party on Thursday at Warm Mineral Springs. Right as North Port had just finalized allocating $9.2 million to retrofit parts of the Springs, its grounds and buildings, some closed and in disrepair.
The 100-day centennial started in Sarasota in April. But everyone involved agreed that Warm Mineral Springs was appropriate, a historic one that gets a million-dollar makeover soon, for the last stop in a countywide celebration.
“This is a World Heritage Site,” Robert Bendus, with the Sarasota County Historic Preservation Board, said of Warm Mineral Springs. “It's a really incredible place. I mean, people have been coming here to live and die for 12,000 years.”
Sarasota County had kicked off its centennial commemoration at the historic courthouse in Sarasota. That started a 100-day countdown to the 100th anniversary, which officially was July 1.
Alan Maio, the Sarasota County Commission chair, had opened that April event paying tribute to such Sarasota royalty as John and Mable Ringling, Marie Selby, Bertha Palmer, and countless others.
“(They) saw the opportunity to create something special here,” Maio said.
But Thursday was about North Port and Warm Mineral Springs. North Port is Sarasota County's fastest-growing, its biggest in land mass, and its most-populated. The city each year adds 5,000-6,000 new residents, will reach 100,000 in the next two or three decades, pushing Sarasota County past 567,000 residents from its current 433,500, U.S. Census figures show.
Warm Mineral Springs took its current shape in the 1950s with a 400-year commemoration of the settlement of Pensacola. Its buildings are credited to a Sarasota architect. The structures of those buildings get a makeover starting this year.
The Springs became a private spa in the 1960s. North Port and Sarasota County at one point had joint ownership, with the city taking over in 2014. The price tag was $2.75 million.
North Port this year will set visitor records, as was witnessed Thursday, with hundreds of spa guests wandering in and around the ceremony in bright towels and funny hats.
But Warm Mineral Springs is also far more historic than any spot in the county, some estimates placing natives in and around the area 12,000-16,000 years ago. The Springs remain a huge draw, and is credited with growing the county's Slavic population.
Thursday in Warm Mineral Springs “brings our centennial to full closure,” said Renee Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources, who gifted a historical marker to North Port.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger in his remarks recalled North Port 50 years ago as a pass-thru town “in the blink of an eye,” adding that now “there's so much potential here.”
And when future people celebrate the county's bicentennial, Cutsinger pictured in the future, they would “gather at this very spot … look back, say (we were) faithful stewards of this amazing place.”
