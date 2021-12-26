NORTH PORT — Melissa Bestor understands what cognitive impairment is like — and that helps her daily with her job.
Bestor is the community relations director at Discovery Commons at South Biscayne in North Port, a senior community with a variety of senior living options.
She is a certified Alzheimer’s ambassador for Florida.
In 2007, she suffered memory loss after being involved in a car crash.
She was working in the real estate industry at the time, and could no longer retain the contract laws the job required.
“I know what people are feeling when they experience a memory gap — I still experience them to this day,” Bestor said.
As a community educator in North Port, Port Charlotte and Englewood, she helps families understand what a loved one feels when they can’t remember a name — or worse — who the person is.
“I help people understand the difference between dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease,” Bestor said. “It can be frustrating, but you can’t get angry with them. Don’t ask questions that will set them up for failure. They just need something to trigger their memory.”
Bestor watched her grandmother suffer from Alzheimer’s, which is one of the reasons she left her career in real estate to get trained on memory loss.
“She was in a nursing home in North Carolina, and when I would go to visit her I noticed staff didn’t really engage with her or talk to her the right way,” Bestor said. “It was heart-wrenching to watch her go through that.”
Bestor is involved with the Alzheimer’s Association, a national nonprofit association founded in 1980.
Aside from her leadership at Discovery Commons, Bestor plans to offer educational sessions for families in the community who may have questions about a family member who is experiences memory issues.
Bestor has been with the Discovery Commons since 2016. The complex was built in 2015, and was originally named the Springs at South Biscayne.
The company switched leadership last August.
She offers speaking engagements throughout Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
She will be offering support classes starting in January from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 941-426-8349.
“It’s a support group for anyone who just needs to vent and have someone listen to them and offer help,” Bestor said. “This is a passion for me.”
