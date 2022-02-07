On Jan. 5, North Port Area Chamber of Commerce members met for breakfast networking and provided ideas on topics for the 2022 Lunch & Learn Workshop series.
We collected the ideas and surveyed members and the public to select nine topics they'd like to see the most.
The top topics are: Networking to Grow Your Business, Creating Content People Want to Read, Social Media Promotion-Facebook, Using City Facilities to Grow Your Business, Communication Skills, Legal Issues That Affect Your Business, Working with Non-Profit Organizations, Disaster Planning and Creating a Business Plan.
These free workshops are at the Suncoast Technical College Conference Center in North Port. They're 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Thursday of each month, beginning March 10. Lunch is provided at no cost, thanks to our monthly sponsors. Seating is limited, so register in advance. No walk-up attendees permitted.
Lunch & Learn workshops are provided in collaboration with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and North Port Toastmasters.
BUSINESS & COMMUNITY EXPO
We are planning the Worksite 36th Annual Business & Community Expo from 9 a.m. to noon March 12 at the George Mullen Activity Center. Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor.
This year’s theme is “We are the Champions.” We'll be celebrating and recognizing the Atlanta Braves for winning the 2021 World Series.
This free expo is designed to showcase business products and services available to the community and to attract potential clients and customers. The first 300 participants get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Every vendor gives away door prizes, with drawings every hour. There will be a grand raffle prize drawing each hour with prizes from Worksite and the Atlanta Braves.
We encourage all business and organization leaders to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote your business or organization to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters. Vendors booths will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. today at Bocca Lupo Restaurant, 4301 Aidan Lane, North Port. It's sponsored by Suncoast One Title & Closing. It's free, but seats a re limited. Register in advance. Food and beverages, including adult beverages, will be provided. Bring a door prize to give away.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY
We're having a free ribbon-cutting ceremony and five-year anniversary celebration for A & F Shuttle Transportation With Class. It's set for 4 p.m. Friday at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Food & Beverages will be provided.
LET'S CHAT
Use Zoom and tune in from 8-9 a.m. each Friday to talk with me on topics and issues related to the North Port Chamber and the city. It's a great, informal way ask questions and obtain information. It's also on our Facebook page.
NEW MEMBERS
We'd like to welcome Doug Eppley-Re/Max Palm Realty, Jarred’s Air, Port Charlotte Golf Club and Real Bikes Venice as new member of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
