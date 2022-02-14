The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce recently voted to endorse and support the upcoming Sarasota County School Millage Referendum.
Voters in Sarasota County will choose March 8 whether to renew the millage tax which will go to support our local schools. Renewing the voter-approved referendum will not increase taxes. The 1 mill has been in place since 2002.
Renewing the referendum will allow Sarasota County Schools:
Pay for teacher salaries, guidance counselors, sports, music, and arts programs.
Keep the added 30 minutes of instruction per school day, equal to 18 extra days a year.
Support Pre-K and Early Learning opportunities.
Continue to commit resources to close the achievement gap.
Funding for Technology Support Professionals in each school.
Continue to enhance safety and security at schools.
The referendum pays for the Summer Learning Programs allowing students to avoid the summer slide in learning.
The funding gives parents of 4-year-old children the option of starting school early to jump-start learning.
Sarasota County is one of only two school districts in the state to receive an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education every year since grading began in 2004. For every $1,000 in home assessment, there will be a $1 tax. For example, on a home valued at $250,000, the tax will equate to $250.
The Chamber has free supportive yard signs at the Chamber for residents or business to display at their homes or at their place of business demonstrating their support for the Sarasota County Schools Milage Referendum.
To learn more about the 1 mill and schools, visit sarasotacountyschools.net/REFERENDUM.
BUSINESS & COMMUNITY EXPO
We are planning the Worksite 36th Annual Business & Community Expo from 9 a.m. to noon March 12 at the George Mullen Activity Center. Worksite is once again the presenting sponsor.
This year’s theme is “We are the Champions.” We’ll be celebrating and recognizing the Atlanta Braves for winning the 2021 World Series.
This free expo is designed to showcase business products and services available to the community and to attract potential clients and customers. The first 300 participants get goody bags full of wonderful items provided by chamber members.
Every vendor gives away door prizes, with drawings every hour. There will be a grand raffle prize drawing each hour with prizes from Worksite and the Atlanta Braves.
We encourage all business and organization leaders to take advantage of this great opportunity to promote your business or organization to the community and potentially secure new customers, clients and community supporters. Vendors booths will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We're planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Spelltacular Sweets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us as we welcome Spelltacular Sweets to the North Port and see what they have to offer. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony are free and open to everyone. Food and beverages will be provided.
NETWORK@NOON
This month’s Network @ Noon Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Buffalo Wing & Rings at 1081 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The cost is $20 and includes a meal, beverage and great networking opportunity. Register in advance.
20th ANNIVERSARY
Join us at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Multi Chamber 20th Anniversary for Just Counters & Other Stuff, 1489 Market Circle, No. 309, Port Charlotte. Members of the North Port, Englewood, Charlotte County and Punta Gorda chambers of commerce join the celebration. Just Counters & Other Stuff always throw a great party and delicious food, beverages and entertainment will be provided. Register in advance.
LET’S CHAT
Use Zoom and tune in from 8-9 a.m. each Friday to talk with me on topics and issues related to the North Port Chamber and the city. It’s a great, informal way ask questions and obtain information. It’s also on our Facebook page. This Friday, a representative from the Sarasota County Schools will be on the show to explain the Sarasota County Schools Milage Referendum and answer questions.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Coldwell Banker Realty, King Retirement, Pink Tequila and Rio Lab Services as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
