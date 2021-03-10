NORTH PORT — It's official.
The North Port Chamber of Commerce and the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony at North Port's new Hampton Inn on Tuesday evening.
Members from both chambers attended the celebration, which including tours of the hotel, food, beverages and live music on the outdoor patio.
North Port Mayor Jill Luke spoke to the crowd before the ribbons were cut.
"I am so proud that this hotel is open and am so happy to welcome it to North Port," Luke said.
Dan Harrison, general manager of the hotel, said he is looking forward to serving the city by providing new accommodations for visitors.
"We are fortunate and proud to be a resource to the community and have found that we were a much needed service in North Port and Southern Sarasota County," Harrison said.
The Hampton Inn & Suites is at 5664 Tuscola Blvd. For more information, call 941-426-4770.
