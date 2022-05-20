PUNTA GORDA — "Change is inevitable," Imagine High School North Port senior class president Taylor Dickinson said at the beginning of her speech to classmates at the 2022 commencement ceremony Thursday night.
Dickinson, a member of the National Honor Society, recalled speaking at her eighth-grade promotion ceremony, saying she was "terrified" at the time.
"I'm still feeling a bit terrified today, but I have learned to anticipate chaos over the past four years," she said. "I have built myself up … it's not so scary anymore … but I realize I still have more growing to do."
Principal John Halcomb welcomed attendees to the event, held at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda. The conference room was packed with family, friends and classmates in attendance to cheer for their peers.
Halcomb said 35 of the charter school's 61 graduates have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, and of those 20 are 3.5 or above.
"Many students have also earned certifications and a few have earned associate degrees from local technical colleges," Halcomb said. "Graduates, you cannot choose to have an impact on people in life. The question is, is it a positive impact? Going forward, act in a way that makes you and others proud."
Keynote speaker and Imagine English/philosophy teacher Corey Rose was chosen to deliver a speech to the graduates this year. This is the third year in a row the seniors have chosen him as keynote speaker.
"The class of 2022 is one of the most diverse classes we've ever had," Rose said. "We have superb athletes, talented artists and musicians, and some who will be entering the military. Life is long and complicated, and people are unique...My advice to you is seek the truth, embrace uncertainty and question everything. Be careful about assumptions. Research the facts if you believe something to be true. The theme in our society right now is uncertainty."
He went on to quote the late children's TV host and advocate Fred Rogers, saying each graduate is special.
"Be kind to others and be true to yourself. You are all unique and special," he said.
Johanna Ortis, godmother of graduate Jalen Davaun Arreguin, came to support him on the special evening.
"He is going to be starting real estate school in two weeks, so I think he will have a very good future," Ortiz said.
After Halcomb presented the graduates with diplomas, the ceremony concluded with teachers forming a receiving line to say one last goodbye to their students.
Brooke Favrau and Stephanie Monacada, 10th-grade students at Imagine, brought several bunches of flowers to give to their classmates at the ceremony.
"We're here to support them and wish them the best of luck," Favrau said. "We will miss them next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.