NORTH PORT — A charity benefit to honor a former high school coach and his wife is planned for July 30.
North Port High School alum Teddy Deas is organizing the basketball game.
Deas, a 2015 NPHS graduate, was a multi-sport athlete. Today, he’s a finance official in a suburban Denver school district.
Deas, 25, had earlier organized alumni basketball games pitting the “Oldies” vs. “Newbies” featuring Bobcats from 2005-19.
He recently talked about the July 30 game.
“To the citizens of North Port and surrounding areas, I would like to invite you all to our first Curt Allen alumni basketball game,” he said.
He said graduates from between 2004-19 will be taking part.
There will be a half-court contest and food, he said, calling it an “amazing event.”
It’s going to become an annual event to honor Curt and Debbie Allen.
“Coach Allen was a coach, friend, husband and uncle that built the North Port High School basketball program from the ground up. Mrs. Allen was just as important because she was there every step of the way with the coach and ensured that all players were treated fairly and deeply cared for, as if they were her own.”
It will take place each July, he said, with women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and men playing at 7:30 p.m. at the North Port High School gym.
“When I originally created this event, I had a vision of just bringing the community together as a whole and watching competitive basketball,” he said. “It showed me how much we love to play the game, and how many people enjoyed watching the game of basketball. It became a lot deeper and more personal when our coach Curt Allen and his wife sadly passed away recently.”
Allen assisted athletes both on the court and in their personal lives, he said.
“He assisted a lot of students on the court, track and classroom. It struck our entire NPHS basketball program along with the school when the news was out,” Deas said.
He wants to turn the event “into something special” to honor their name, he said.
“‘The Allen’s Alumni Basketball Game’ is what we will call it for future games. With unfortunate news of Ms. Debbie Allen, I will continue to move forward with our plan of starting The Allen’s Scholarship for senior athletes.”
The scholarship will ask student-athletes to write a short essay on how they have impacted the life of another and how they hope to inspire future generations, he said.
Malek Barber, Tony Miller, Phuong Nguyen, Larry Taylor and Deas will be on as the scholarship committee.
Those interested in helping with the scholarship fund can email Deas at tdeas@aspenk12.net.
“I appreciate everyone in making this event come to life and look forward to seeing a packed gym on July 30.”
