NORTH PORT — A few energized exchanges this week at a joint meeting between city commissioners and North Port's all-volunteer Charter Review Advisory Board.
But in the end, the two sides compromised — or took no action — on issues such as commission pay, whether their jobs are full- or part-time, redistricting, caps on “non-essential” spending, among other topics.
The sides tweaked, for instance, new plans for rotating the mayor's seat among the five commissioners, and for having three district and two at-large seats, using 2020 census returns as the basis for change. The existing formula is five districts, one commissioner for each.
A pair of charter revisions approved Wednesday need public hearings before going on the ballot in August or November, however.
“We disagree on all sorts of things,” Charter Review Advisory Board vice chair Justin Willis said in closing the evening session that ran more than three hours. “But (citizens) get to vote … and the majority wins the election.”
The volunteer Charter Review Advisory Board, or CRAB, and North Port's five commissioners had met since last year and seemed to agree the city charter needs fixing. The thinking was that North Port grows quickly and charter tweaks would match that pace and expectations. Voters have the final say, however, to the charter, which spells out the rules for governing the city.
But there were disagreements over presentation on Wednesday, the Advisory Board, for example, not packaging its suggestions to proposed charter changes. The formula is giving the recommendations, commissioners accepting them or not.
The six advisory members at tables facing the commissioners at city hall would argue with them, which Mayor Debbie McDowell interrupted, deeming things at points as “back and forth, work-shopish banter” for her “different level of expectation.”
One point drawing heat Wednesday was over the commission's budget and its pay, which averages about $31,000 annually. The Advisory Board's David Duval, for example, rattled off commission spending for salaries, travel and supplies of nearly $460,000 in 2019, or a 27% bump in five years, he said. That equaled about $91,000 for each of the five seats. Duval noted that North Port's median income is around $26,500.
The argument Wednesday was whether commission pay remained an internal issue or would go before voters, whether being a city commissioner is a full or part-time job — a charter change.
“I'll make it short and sweet,” Duval said, “(commissioners) get paid too much,” at which point he laid out the numbers. City manager Pete Lear downsized those figures to about $305,000 when fees to city lobbyists and state costs were factored in, however.
Still, Duvall's math — and his suggestions that commission positions are more ceremonial — were off, commission Vice Mayor Jill Luke countered, arguing that work hours are long, that she had campaigned on regular office hours and answering constituent calls.
“You're going to get what you voted for,” she said of possibly making the position part-time and lowering the pay.
Commissioner Pete Emrich added that the role “is not really a job, it's a service. Twenty-four hours a day you're doing something. You are committed.”
Pay had even split the Advisory Board, its chair Cory Hutchinson said.
“The (Advisory) board, as a whole … is divided on this,” he said.
The move to place commission compensation before voters died for lack of action.
Commissioners also took no action on the definition of "non-essential" spending, and spending limits on such projects, also on residency requirements and an exception for redistricting.
But the five did agree to a proposed charter question allowing for the mayor's position to be on rotation and removing the word “consecutive” from existing terms; that an incoming mayor may choose not to serve and a sitting mayor may retain the seat; that the incoming mayor cannot appoint someone who is not currently serving as mayor unless there is a supermajority; and if the incoming mayor refuses the role (as does the remainder of the commission), the incoming mayor should be compelled to serve.
Again, voters have the final say to a charter change.
Members also agreed to the revised charter proposal to redistrict, having staff determine how to best implement the modifications.
When the dust cleared, the joint session was more about compromise. Ultimately, Commissioner Chris Hanks said, voters have the ballot box “to resolve issues.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.