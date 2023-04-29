The Sarasota County School Board weathered one library book challenge this year, but two more challenges are working the way through a review process.
Meanwhile, another book was removed from libraries following a direct request from Board Chair Bridget Ziegler as a response a complaint from a parent and activist.
Ziegler, in public meetings, has emphasized there’s a roadmap to remove books but has taken shortcuts in at least one instance.
The first challenge to a library book in recent memory to reach the board level was initiated in 2022 by a parent of a middle school student for “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You,” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
The nonfiction book is about racism in America, a youth version of a bestseller by Kendi.
A School Board hearing on the challenge Feb. 7 drew dozens of public comments, with many opposed to withdrawing it, while others agreed with the parent’s request to remove it, saying it didn’t comply with Florida’s recent “Anti WOKE” laws.
A 3-2 board majority decided to leave it in high school and middle school libraries, but require parental permission before a middle school student could check it out.
It is the only book in Sarasota County District that is “flagged” that way.
NEW CHALLENGES
Since that hearing, two more challenges were filed with the school district, both for novels and both objecting to sexual content, according to district documents obtained by The Daily Sun through Freedom of Information Act requests.
These are the only challenges on record for the Sarasota County Schools, as of this week.
Charlotte County Public Schools and the School District of DeSoto County have had no book challenges, according to officials with those districts.
In Sarasota County, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evision has gone through a review process by a school-level panel. “Looking For Alaska” by John Green is up for a review.
On Feb. 21, challenges were filed for “Lawn Boy” and “Looking For Alaska.”
Cullen “C.J.” Morgan, president of the Young Republicans of Sarasota, filed challenges to both books on the same day, according to documents obtained by The Daily Sun.
Both books are listed on the “Top 13 Most Challenged Books of 2022,” by the Office for Intellectual Freedom of the American Library Association. “Lawn Boy” was challenged 54 times to put it in seventh place, and “Looking For Alaska” is tied for fifth-place at 55 challenges.
Before he filed the challenges, Morgan, 26, wrote an email to four of the five School Board members on Feb. 14, asking them to remove the books.
“We became aware of the existence of these novels within the Riverview High School Library from one of our members, who is a student at the school,” Morgan wrote in his letter to commissioners.
‘LAWN BOY’
“Lawn Boy” is a coming-of-age story whose main character is a gay man. The 2018 book received good reviews, the library association notes.
“What sets ‘Lawn Boy’ apart is that it focuses on race, class and economic disparity; it is a moving, humorous, and insightful portrait of a young man searching for the American Dream,” according to the American Library Association.
It also has a passage where the main character recalls a sexual encounter he had with another boy when they were in fourth grade.
“We, as an organization, find it very disturbing that these novels are available to Teenagers within an Educational setting, and respectfully request that a review be completed to assure that the books are removed from the library as soon as possible,” Cullinan wrote.
“This novel violates Florida Statutes 847.012 as it contains scenes depicting sexual intercourse with a Minor,” Cullen wrote in his challenge to “Lawn Boy.”
“This material needs removed from any and all schools where it may be circulating,” Cullen wrote on the form. “Any material that condones and depicts sexual relations between minors or minors and adults has no place in any, let alone an educational, setting. Our society and culture does not condone such actions.”
When the complaints were received, district officials took action according to district policy, said Rob Manoogian, supervisor of Instructional Materials & Library Services for Sarasota County Schools.
Riverview Principal Erin Haughey gathered a review committee of parents and teachers to examine the content, research reviews or awards the book has generated, and make a recommendation. The committee included Donna Heath, named the 2015 Beginning Teacher of the Year by the Florida Council of Teachers of English.
On April 10, the committee submitted its recommendation:
“The committee recommends ‘Lawn Boy’ by Jonathan Evison remain in the High School Library collection available to 11th and 12th grade students by self-selection and with parental permission for students in 9th and 10th grade.”
Manoogian said he notified the challenger of the recommendation, and that the review of “Looking for Alaska” is coming next.
Manoogian said if the person who challenges a book is not satisfied with the review, it could go to the next level, a review by a district committee. Manoogian said he would prefer to wait for both school-level reviews to be done before taking it to the next level, if necessary.
He said this week he hadn’t heard back from the challenger.
Cullen said Thursday he has been busy and had not had a chance to read the committee’s recommendation. When told about the result, he said he would “most likely” appeal.
“But I have to read the full review of the committee,” he said. “I really don’t think it should be there (in school libraries)...They’re there to learn, not to be confronted with this. You wouldn’t put ‘50 Shades of Grey’ there. Why would you put something with explicit sexual content between two 10-year-old boys. The sexual orientation is not the point.”
‘LOOKING FOR ALASKA’
“’Looking for Alaska’” is a 2005 young-adult novel, told from the perspective of Miles, a teenager who leaves his boring high school to attend a co-ed boarding school and embark on a new adventure,” according to the American Library Association. Miles “joins an eccentric friend circle, which includes Alaska, a rebellious, poetic prankster who will alter his life.”
The book was adapted for a TV mini-series on the Hulu streaming service.
“The Printz award-winning novel was challenged for a sexually explicit scene that ‘may lead a student to sexual experimentation.’ The scene involves oral sex between two teenagers, which is depicted as awkward as the pair is unsure what to do,” the ALA’s description states.
That’s the basis of Cullen’s challenge and request the book be removed from libraries.
“There are no strengths to material that depicts Sexually Explicit material in an educational environment, outside of sanctioned Sexual Education materials which are contained in Textbooks. This is a novel with sex scenes being circulated through a School Library,” he wrote.
Manoogian said a school-level committee would be reviewing “Looking for Alaska.”
‘CHOKE’
While Cullen’s challenges are pending, another book was removed from two Sarasota County high school libraries in March without an official challenge.
Two copies of the novel “Choke,” a 2001 book by Chuck Palahniuk, were pulled from the North Port and Venice high school libraries after an email by parent and activist Melissa Bakondy, and a followup email from School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler.
Bakondy wrote in a March 24 email that she learned about “Choke” from “a distinguished, elderly woman in our community,” and that she was able to find it in the two libraries using online searches.
She sent the email to interim Superintendent Allison Foster, School Board members and the principals of the two high schools.
“This book, ‘Choke’ is about a deviant sex addict and features everything from sex, drugs, bestiality, play rape, the mention of children & pornography & more. I just can’t even imagine how this got in our school library,” she wrote.
She wrote she did not have the “time of the stamina to do a book challenge,” adding the mother who challenged “Stamped” was “called out” by School Board Tom Edwards for the cost of her challenge to the district, and she was “doxed on social media.”
“For these reasons I am going to give you all this information and hope that you do the right thing,” she wrote.
Foster forwarded the email to Manoogian, who replied after researching the books. Both copies were acquired before 2013, which is when a new library system went online. But in the 10 years they were in the libraries, no student had checked them out, he wrote.
Manoogian said he later learned that one of the books had been checked out once.
He also wrote that, according to current statutes, “I believe we are within our rights to remove this title” since it was written for an adult audience, was not age- or grade-appropriate, and because it had not been circulated.
He wrote a second email suggesting the formal challenge process be followed.
Ziegler, however, sent an email to Foster at 7:30 a.m. March 25.
“While I can respect Rob’s point regarding process, I vehemently believe this be pulled. Current law gives us the authority to remove it immediately, as it should,” she wrote. “Asking someone to file a formal complaint, versus pulling a book that we all agree should never have been permitted in the first place, will only further undermine the faith in our district staff and leadership. We know what is right, and must do what is right. If someone wants to challenge us for removing it – I say bring it on.”
She said if it wasn’t pulled, she’d file a challenger herself.
“I am sure you agree that would be ridiculous. However, that is how strongly I feel about this,” she wrote. “People need to know we have responsible leadership at the helm. This should be an easy decision and believe you will do the right thing to keep our district moving back towards being a trusted academic institution.”
At 7:45, Foster replied with Manoogian’s earlier response, that the district could remove the books.
At the April 18 School Board meeting, Ziegler said there is no banning of books and that a series of steps takes place each time there’s a challenge.
“We have staff — and we saw a whole process, actually work its way through here, that required a substantial amount of staff time,” she said.
She said other counties are removing books that don’t exist in Sarasota County Schools, “thankfully.”
“But if you really want to get down to it, I would be happy to bring them forward and say ‘I don’t want these in Sarasota County,’ and then we have to take a position, because they have no right to be in here. They’re available elsewhere, go for it.”
