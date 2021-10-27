Chicago lawyer's Justice for Gabby a forum for abuse 'survivors'

NORTH PORT — What some see is a scared girl apologizing for her alleged abuser.
What a Utah traffic cop observed may have been something else entirely.
What Stephanie Harris saw, however, were clear signs of domestic violence. At first posting online and Twitter opinions on the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie story, the travel companions dying at either end of the country, Harris turned more militant, on Facebook creating Justice for Gabby.
The platform was in response to the Utah incident in which Petito and Laundrie had argued, that escalating to alleged slapping and punching. Moab police had considered charging Petito with an assault, or domestic violence.
When the dust cleared, as was shown in a 77-minute police body-camera video, however, Laundrie was sent to a shelter, Petito was released to fend for herself. Both were ordered to steer clear of one another for a day. Petito was found dead about five weeks later. A Wyoming coroner determined she'd been strangled. Laundrie's remains were found Oct. 20 in a Sarasota County park. His cause of death is pending.
As the couple's story surfaced, that Utah police video set off a shockwave. As criticism mounted, Moab Police Chief Bret Edge took a leave of absence.
Justice for Gabby has become a popular forum, giving domestic abuse victims, their family and friends, space to vent, to implore authorities to get professionals involved on the topic.
Justice for Gabby is among many such social media platforms and websites coat-tailing the Petito-Laundrie story.
But Harris' site takes aim at abuse, which many consider the heart of the matter, as Petito is considered a victim, Harris said Wednesday is discussing the creation of her Facebook platform.
“What was so disturbing was the emotional abuse, undermining someone's identity,” she said of the Moab video, meaning police downplaying Petito as a possible victim. “(It) was so destructive in many ways. The subtle abuse completely invalidated (Gabby Petito).”
Harris, a Chicago attorney who as a law student had worked at a family violence clinic, watched as the Petito and Laundrie saga unfolded, her family reporting her as missing in September, subsequent storylines that included unruly protests at the Laundries' North Port house on Wabasso Avenue.
Rather than sleuth or surmise, Harris focused on abuse, she insisted.
The Moab video, she said, showed a scared and confused Gabby Petito, the traffic officers empathizing with a calm Brian Laundrie.
And while no one could know their exact circumstances or what caused them to argue, Petito's death appeared violent, Harris said.
A Utah medical examiner said Petito died of strangulation.
Strangulation, in fact, is a hot button on Justice for Gabby, as one poster had argued non-fatal choking victims are ultimately more likely to die by strangulation in soured relationships, Harris said.
The forum, by invite only, has about 200 regular contributors. Reaction in four weeks after creating Justice for Gabby, Harris said, had been overwhelming.
“Just knowing (abuse survivors) are not alone gives them strength, in a space that felt safe for them," she said. "We can take tragedy and make something out of it. Gabby opened a door.”
Amid speculation Wednesday of mismatched DNA, a Brian Laundrie suicide note, that he was alive in hiding, or that his mother Roberta Laundrie had impersonated her son to misled the investigation — all unconfirmed by authorities — North Port spokesman Josh Taylor appreciated a platform giving voice to alleged abuse victims.
"This whole thing is just unfortunate," he said. "And sad."
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
