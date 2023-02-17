NORTH PORT — There was already a need to add to child protective services in the region.
Then COVID-19 hit. Child sexual abuse spiked 23% in the early months of the shutdowns and closures.
"As the demand for CPC's services has been steadily increasing along with the population growth, the pandemic greatly exacerbated the problem," Child Protection Center Executive Doug Staley said Wednesday during a ribbon cutting for a new facility in North Port.
And Hurricane Ian's aftermath showed a similar spike.
Child Protection Center is a nonprofit agency serving Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. A tour of its latest facility took place after the ceremony.
Inside, there are therapy rooms and supervised visitation rooms.
CPC Clinical Director Amanda Jans said one therapy room has weighted stuffed animals sprayed with aromatherapy for kids.
"They provide comfort and kids can take them home to help make them feel safe after experiencing stressful situations," Jans said.
Anyone involved in supervised supervision are scanned through a metal detector and wand before being with the children, program director Deedra Peta said.
Lead therapist Heidi Ryan said the rooms are set up with games, toys and art.
"We want to distract the kids from any stress and make it as calm as possible for them," Ryan said.
There is a private examination room where a nurse meets with people who may have experienced abuse. Inside, special instruments can show severity of bruises under skin before officials them to Department of Children and Families, nurse practitioner Heather Girk said.
CPC also has a prevention department that teaches courses in public schools.
Starting at age 3, staff teach children "No, Go and Tell" which explains what to do if someone touches them inappropriately.
"We want to empower kids to identify dangerous situations," Staley said.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, in his first public appearance since being hospitalized after suffering critical injuries after a fall at home, attended the ceremony on crutches.
He said he was "honored" to help secure $3 million in federal funding to help the CPC's expansion.
"The expanded facility will include multiple therapy rooms, forensic interview rooms and rooms for family counseling," Steube said.
Staley added they have 3 acres on which to build on in the future.
"We already need more space, so we are planning to build a new 6,000 square foot building on the property that we own."
For more information, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
