SARASOTA – With Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler deciding to forgo a second term representing District 2 on the commission, that leaves two open seats on the County Commission instead of just one.
County Commissioner Alan Maio, representing District 4, was precluded from running due to term limits.
By the noon deadline Friday for candidates vying for the County Commission to qualify, Ziegler had not filed to run for re-election, leaving the field open for several people, both Republicans and Democrats.
Ziegler made no public comment about his decision nor his future plans after his term ends in November.
Qualifying for the now-open District 2 seat represented by Ziegler in the Republican primary are Lourdes Ramirez and Mark Smith, both residents of Siesta Key who will face each other in the August Republican primary.
Ramirez is a local activist who ran for the County Commission in 2018, losing to Maio. Smith, an architect, and chair-elect of the Siesta Key Chamber, has appeared before the commission many times over the years.
On the Democratic side, three men have qualified to face off in the August Democratic primary.
Those candidates are Hagen Brody, a current city of Sarasota commissioner; Mike Consentino, a Siesta Key activist best known for leading the Save Beach Road campaign; and Fredd Atkins, a former mayor of Sarasota and respected member of the Newtown community.
The winners of their respective primaries will face off in the November general election.
District 2 includes Longboat Key, that portion of Siesta Key north of Stickney Point Road and the northwest portion of the city of Sarasota west of McIntosh Road and the Newtown area.
In District 4, three men –– two Republicans and one Democrat –– have qualified to replace Maio.
The two Republicans facing off in the Aug. 23 primary are Joseph Neunder, of Venice and Mark Hawkins, of Siesta Key.
Hawkins is a home remodeling contractor who has served on the county’s advisory planning commission and charter review board. Neunder, who just resigned this week from the Venice City Council, is a chiropractor and founder of Sarasota Spinal Mechanics.
The winner of that primary will face Daniel Kuether, a leader of the Sarasota County Democratic Party who is employed by a real estate tech company.
No other person filed to run in the Democratic primary, meaning Kuether moves on the November general election unopposed.
The wide District 4 starts at Stickney Point Road and runs south along the coast to include Casey Key. It’s bounded on the north by a portion of Bee Ridge Road, Proctor Road and State Road 72 and on the south by Laurel Road, Border Road, and Estates Drive with the eastern boundary being the county line.
Only residents living in Districts 2 and 4 will vote in this year’s county commission elections since the county went to a single-member district system of electing commissioners in 2018.
Voters in Districts 1, 3, and 5 will vote again on commission races in 2024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.