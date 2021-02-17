NORTH PORT — If you could send a message about the year 2020 to somebody in 20 years, what message would you send?
Members of the Unity Church of Peace in North Port had the opportunity to express themselves via a time capsule they buried at the church grounds last week.
Several members of the congregation brought something to put in the capsule including newspaper clippings, photos, handwritten notes and prayers — and of course — a mask and some toilet paper.
Carmen Oberoi is a member of the church who spearheaded the event.
“I was having a really hard time,” Oberoi said. “My sister passed away from COVID-19, and I was just trying to figure out a way to honor all of the people who died from this disease.”
Senior Minister Donna Loflin blessed the time capsule at the ceremony.
“There have been silver linings amidst the turmoil,” Lolflin said to the group. “We spent much more time with loved ones, and created new memories when we bonded during quarantine. Documenting our experiences in 2020 could bequeath valuable wisdom to future generations in our church family. They’ll see how we overcame global problems and personal issues, and how our spirit has been undeterred by the chaos of the world. Bless those who dig this capsule back up in 2040.”
Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings, a member of the church, spoke at the event.
“Resiliency is the true intelligence which means that against any chaos, we will survive,” Cummings said. “Not only survive, but we will thrive.”
Oberoi said this is the first time she has ever been a part of a time capsule experience.
“I think it is exciting,” Oberoi said. “We put things in from the time the pandemic started in the United States up to getting the vaccine. I wonder what people will think when they open it up in 2040.”
Loflin said they haven’t been able to hold in-person services at the church since March.
“Services were being filmed on Fridays until a few weeks ago, when we had a pipe burst, and now the whole sanctuary is in disarray … we’re going to have to renovate before we can come back.”
Oberoi she she was happy to see her friends at the ceremony.
“We thought this would be a nice way to get together outside and be socially distanced.
Youth ministry student Honour Calebro helped bury the capsule.
“The clock has started,” Calebro said, as he placed a stone over the area where the time capsule was buried.
