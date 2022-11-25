NORTH PORT — The City Commission voted Tuesday night to grant preliminary qualification to a Public-Private Partnership for Warm Mineral Springs Park.
At the same meeting where the vote took place, several local residents spoke out against any large-scale development at the Springs as risking its natural beauty.
"If you want your city to have roots, you must preserve its history," local resident Karen Blackbird said in an online submitted comment.
The vote only designates that the project — proposed by Warm Mineral Springs Development Group, LLC — meets the definition of a P3 project under state law.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher is now charged by the commission with analyzing whether to further pursue the detailed proposal under the P3 procurement process.
In a Wednesday press release announcing the commission's vote, Fletcher said the city government remains committed to the full restoration of the park.
“Warm Mineral Springs Park is an important part of our City’s history, and we recognize the impact it has on the quality of life for many in our community,” Fletcher said in the release.
Warm Mineral Springs was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s and gained protected status. Previously privately owned, the park was transferred to the joint custody of North Port and Sarasota County in 2010, and then solely to North Port in 2012.
North Port has recently budgeted $10 million for a restoration of the buildings within the park, but was unable to find a bid within that amount.
In September, the commissioners heard from two competing bidders for a Public-Private Partnership project that would pool investment from both the city and businesses.
The Commission ultimately chose the WMS Development Group, spearheaded by real estate investor Ashley Barrett Bloom.
The plan outlined by WMS stipulates that both the company and the city would contribute roughly $9 million to restoration of roughly 21 acres on Warm Mineral Springs for Phase I of the project.
Phase I would largely consist of restoring current buildings, including the restaurant and ticket sales building and the cyclorama which houses historic art and artifacts.
In lieu of paying back the company's investment, the city would instead deed 62 acres of park property to the company at the completion of Phase I restoration.
The deeded property would then be developed in Phase II, with WMS Development Group paying a 99-year lease on the property. The company would pay the city of North Port $300,000 per year under the lease, or $25,000 per month with a 2% annual increase.
Amenities added during Phase II would include a 250-room hotel, a wellness center, a Native American museum, a mini-golf and entertainment venue, and roughly 300 "destination residential units" for monthly or seasonal stays.
WMS Development Group also plans to connect trails on the park to the greater Sarasota County Legacy Trail.
At public meetings leading up to the decision, local residents have voiced their opposition to any large-scale development. Concerns included the possible paving over of natural landscapes with concrete and pollution risk to the Springs itself.
"You'll destroy the micro-climate of Warm Mineral Springs," local resident Anna Kaplun said during public comment on Tuesday.
Kaplun also added that residents may pursue legal challenges if they believe that proper channels and studies were not conducted on the development's impact.
When a round of cheers erupted for Kaplun after her comment, Mayor Barbara Langdon reminded the audience to refrain from making noise during the recorded Commission meeting.
"We need to have quiet in the room," Langdon said, asking the public to instead use a silent "thumbs up, thumbs down" to reflect their thoughts on public comment.
James Strauser, who lives near the Springs on Grenado Boulevard, said that North Port would not benefit from turning the park into what he called "a small Disney World."
“There are many protected springs in Florida that have been created as state parks and been protected from urban development," Strauser said.
At the same time, Strauser also thanked commissioners and city staff for answering his emails about Warm Mineral Springs' closure after Hurricane Ian and encouraged them to make further public outreach about the Springs' state of repairs.
The commission gave preliminary qualification as a P3 project to the company, citing the need to marshal funding and resources to restore the park.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell defended the project after public comment and ahead of the vote as being the best option for the financial health of both the Springs and North Port.
"We don't have the taxpayer dollars to do it," McDowell said, adding that she was open to hearing plans from residents.
The City Commission is currently planning to hear an update on post-hurricane repairs at Warm Mineral Springs at a special meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
