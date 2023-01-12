NORTH PORT — The City Commission voted Tuesday to deny a zoning exemption to allow construction of an apartment complex on Pocatella Avenue.

The 3-2 vote against the exemption came after hours of testimony and public comment from North Port residents, with city staff and representatives of the property owner defending the merits of the proposed multi-family housing units.


