NORTH PORT — The City Commission voted Tuesday to deny a zoning exemption to allow construction of an apartment complex on Pocatella Avenue.
The 3-2 vote against the exemption came after hours of testimony and public comment from North Port residents, with city staff and representatives of the property owner defending the merits of the proposed multi-family housing units.
The 11-acre parcel, at South Sumter Boulevard and Pocatella Avenue, is zoned OPI — office, professional and institutional activities — for example, office work-focused businesses or medical practices.
Because the city’s Uniform Land Development Code does not prohibit or permit residential units in the designated zone, property owner Zia Butt is allowed to seek an exemption to allow the construction of multifamily housing on the site.
That housing would take the form of a proposed “luxury apartment complex,” with five two-story carriage houses, four three-story buildings and one four-story building standing at 65 feet high.
The complex was projected to add 175 residential units, along with 8 to 10 jobs and amenities such as a dog park and a fitness center.
Jeffrey Boone, an attorney representing the property owner, said the property would provide living space for professionals working at the future Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s North Port location.
Boone said the plan had received unanimous approval from the city’s Zoning and Planning Board and recommendation from city staff.
“We are consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan,” Boone said.
Local residents strongly disagreed.
Resident Jim Murphy said 500 single-family homes are being built in the area over the coming months.
He said the professionals Boone pointed to were more likely to eye Wellen Park than Sumter Boulevard as their destination due to the number of amenities.
“The city needs to have more of a game plan,” Murphy said.
Gary Thalman, president of the nearby Sumter Green Home Owners’ Association, said North Port did not have much OPI space to spare for the exemption to take more off the table.
Thalman also pointed to the increase in traffic likely to come on South Sumter Boulevard with another development along the Pocatella Avenue intersection.
“It’s terrible right now, and this will only make it worse,” Thalman said.
Other residents spoke during the public comment period. Concerns included the clearing of trees on the property and the removal of existing green spaces to walking access for services that the property could host under its current zoning.
The City Commission ultimately voted 3-2 to deny the special exemption, with Commissioners Pete Emrich and Phil Stokes dissenting.
Asked about his vote afterward, Stokes said he was concerned about opening the city up to legal action under the 2019 Florida Private Property Right law.
