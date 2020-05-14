City hall health screenings spark debate, mayor's angry response

NORTH PORT — COVID-19 has disrupted city hall.
Mainly because of a policy to spot check returning workers for coronavirus symptoms.
That act set off a firestorm, with a North Port watchdog group posting social media videos and commentary, the town's mayor firing off criticism of the practice and others lobbing insults, most directed at Pete Lear, North Port's city manager and who ordered the screenings.
City commissioners in mid-March had given Lear emergency powers to act as COVID-19 lockdowns were declared. City Hall was closed and office staff had worked remotely or self-distanced on the job.
North Port's staff back from COVID-19 standdowns Monday had complied with a directive to have temperature scans and to complete a health survey. Those who passed the screening were to wear a colored wristband to confirm they were asymptomatic.
The city reported the screenings were voluntary and that no problems or complaints had surfaced.
But Mayor Debbie McDowell wasn't happy. And a watchdog group monitored the back-to-work screenings, filmed staff passing the employee entrance, commenting on activities, then posting things on social media, one sequence with accompanying music.
The COVID-19 screenings were “observed in full view,” said Conni Brunni with ABCD, or Accountability=Better Community Direction, the watchdog group. “But what happened if (workers) were rejected? You're branded with a scarlet letter. I would know that, and I have no business knowing that.
“Excuse me, have you heard of Nazi Germany?”
Florida easing its lockdown restrictions prompted North Port to start returning staff to city hall. The screening for COVID-19 was voluntary, said Josh Taylor, the city's communications manager, “so nobody is being forced to go through this process if they are uncomfortable. While no system is perfect right now, it’s the best we have at this time.”
McDowell was upset May 8 after reading a notice at city hall that workers were to undergo COVID-19 screenings.
She contacted Lear, and would voice her objections more completely on social media, writing, in part, that “some of you may be asking, what’s the harm to submit to a simple temperature being taken? What’s the harm? I have to ask when does it stop! NOBODY is 'safe' from anything 100% of the time. NOBODY. WHY are we doing this? HOW does a health screen protect anyone? I have a core belief this is wrong on so many levels.”
North Port commissioner Chris Hanks on Thursday posted his own social media video critical of McDowell and others opposed to health screenings at city hall. He was upset that Lear was targeted for shaming — Brunni naming him as “King Lear” in a social media posting.
"Just because you don't like something," he said, "doesn't mean it's unconstitutional."
Vice mayor Jill Luke went through screening at city hall through Thursday, each day getting a different wristband to confirm she was asymptomatic.
"We still have people dying out there," she said of volunteering for the temperature check, answering questions about travel and whether she had had a fever.
"North Port needs to be an example to the businesses. I don't mind volunteering at all."
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
