City hall memo: Hiring freeze, cautious spending amid COVID-19

NORTH PORT — Should the city of North Port freeze its finances, or power through the COVID-19 disaster?
The topic surfaced Tuesday amid a four-hour video conferencing marathon. A regular meeting conducted under the new normal of distancing, commissioners at the evening session were on and off screen on a YouTube broadcast.
“You'll have to unmute, commissioner … we can't hear you,” was Mayor Debbie McDowell's common refrain during the ongoing learning curve of video conferencing.
Tuesday's agenda included talks on delaying so-called impact fees on targeted businesses, refinancing a $43 million road bond that saved more than $1 million in fees.
Commissioners, some at city hall, others offsite, also adopted the West Villages land use pattern book, talked about appointments and vacancies and a controversy with Sarasota County over shared revenue to extend the Legacy Trail bike/pedestrian path in North Port.
But a couple of hours into the night, up popped item B under General Business. The idea was to discuss and take possible action on the budgetary effects of COVID-19. McDowell wanted a freeze on spending, possible pullbacks on Capital Improvement Projects or equipment purchases, for instance.
Essentially a shutdown, at least until things got sorted in June budget talks and there was a better grasp on COVID-19's impact on finances, she said.
“It's blatantly obvious,” she said, “that we do more than talk tonight … we have to start acting. We need to know exactly where we are.”
But McDowell, who went on to ask for spending lists and an accounting of staff payroll and their duties amid COVID-19 shutdowns, wasn't backed in her motion to compel City Manager Peter Lear to provide such details. It died for lack of support.
Lear, who had identified COVID-19 effects on city finances in an April 25 memo to commissioners, reviewed that list Tuesday. He noted that general fund revenue was off about $565,000 and surtaxes about the same amount. But the city was “practically right on track” with costs of running the city, he said. And the city had kept most workers in their jobs or as repurposed until COVID-19 restrictions ended. He also noted that only essential job hires in police and fire would continue and that building permit applications “remained high.”
To which Commissioner Vanessa Carusone replied: “It's rainy … but I don't see the sky falling.”
But not every taxpayer was pleased with the rosy scenario and McDowell's tepid response from her fellow commissioners, however.
Conni Brunni, a founder of the watchdog group Accountability=Better Community Direction, or ABCD, wanted project freezes until things thawed, she said.
“At a time when people can not feed their families,” she said, “that is tone deaf to the realities people are feeling.”
Commissioner Chris Hanks, noting that he and others were “not just sitting on our hands” amid the downturn, suggested that COVID-19 may prompt a new world of shifting more city workers from offices to home.
Spending decisions at city hall should be made “knowledgeably, not emotionally,” Commissioner Jill Luke added in closing.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
