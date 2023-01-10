Fletcher Remarks

City Manager Jerome Fletcher provides a general update on Warm Mineral Springs at a North Port City Commission workshop on Monday.

 IMAGE COURTESY OF CITY OF NORTH PORT

NORTH PORT — City Manager Jerome Fletcher re-emphasized plans to reopen Warm Minerals Springs by March at a City Commission workshop Monday.

Fletcher addressed the timeline of both reopening and a planned private-public partnership at the North Port meeting, as well as his previous encounter with local residents demonstrating on both issues.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments