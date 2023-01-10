NORTH PORT — City Manager Jerome Fletcher re-emphasized plans to reopen Warm Minerals Springs by March at a City Commission workshop Monday.
Fletcher addressed the timeline of both reopening and a planned private-public partnership at the North Port meeting, as well as his previous encounter with local residents demonstrating on both issues.
"I want the community to know they are included in the process," Fletcher said on Monday.
Fletcher described the encounter with protesters outside City Hall on Friday positively, saying he was "fortunate to engage" with local residents in a "democratic process."
Fletcher noted one particular complaint from protesters was that city management was altering the 2019 Comprehensive Plan — compiled with resident outreach and input — to pursue the P3 agreement with a private entity for land development in Warm Mineral Springs Park.
He said that staff was exploring plans that diverged from the 2019 plan, in the interest of long-term economic health for the park and the city.
However, he said that North Port continues to rely on the 2019 plan to balance any future development with environmental preservation and continued access to the local area for residents.
Fletcher also noted that while one proposed partnership has been in the public eye, that proposal has only been judged as valid for qualification and no negotiations or final agreement have been made.
"There's nothing final yet," Fletcher said.
He went on to say that a "robust community engagement process" is planned as P3 proposals enter the competitive bid phase, along with "more scrutiny" for any proposals as the process progresses.
Warm Mineral Springs Park was previously managed by National and State Park Concessions on behalf of the city of North Port. That agreement was terminated by the city in early December, with city staff moving to re-opening the springs with city personnel until a P3 partner was selected.
The park suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian, including its admissions building, restaurant, and cyclorama — the latter of which houses several murals and cultural artifacts.
Fletcher said at the Monday meeting that the city is due to get a delivery timeline for mobile modules that can serve as an admissions office and restrooms for the park, clearing a major hurdle to re-opening Warm Mineral Springs.
As part of its consent agenda on Tuesday, the City Commission ratified an emergency order Fletcher implemented to offer refunds to park pass-holders and ticker holders for the time since Warm Mineral Springs closed after Hurricane Ian.
The consent agenda also contained resolutions to fund temporary roof repairs and mitigation work for various city buildings which were also damaged in Hurricane Ian. All repair contracts were made to Kustom US Inc., a national contractor chain.
The listed amounts include "an amount not to exceed" $200,000 each for repairs and mitigation work at City Hall, Fire Station 81, and the North Port Police Station. Other listed work included $195,000 for mitigation work at Morgan Family Community Center and $75,000 for temporary roof repairs and mitigation at the North Port Fleet Garage.
