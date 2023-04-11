NORTH PORT — Declaring the “soft” reopening of Warm Mineral Springs a success, North Port officials OK’d a plan Tuesday to promote the park with reduced entry fees for the next two weeks.
The City Commission approved the “Warm Mineral Springs Park Experience Vintage Florida Welcome Back Celebration,” set for April 12-April 25 at the springs, 12200 San Servando Ave., North Port
The special entry rates during that time are $7 for Sarasota County residents, and $11 for nonresidents.
The park, the region’s oldest recreational attraction, was closed following Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.
After repairs, it reopened last week. During the soft reopening, April 7-11, the park entry was free.
Staff members asked for a rate of $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents, but city commissioners decided to bump it up to $7 and $11. Children 5 and under get in free. Normally, the cost to get in is $15 for county residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Parks & Recreation staff will also invite a variety of food vendors will be “to participate in the 14-day celebration at no charge to provide options for the purchase of food and beverage in the absence of concession services,” according to the approved ordinance.
Warm Mineral Springs and its buildings are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Evidence of prehistoric man found there date back more than 10,000 years. Since the 1950s, it’s 85-degree waters have been an attraction for visitors worldwide, especially from Eastern Europe, due to its highly mineralized properties. The park attracts more than 150,000 visitors annually.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.