NORTH PORT — As city leaders get closer to choosing the next city manager, North Port City Commissioners are opening up the hiring process to public input.
With help from a hiring consultant, commissioners have narrowed the choices to two candidates — a third finalist had dropped out — and are asking the public to meet them and take part in the selection process.
A public "meet-and-greet" is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at City Commission Chambers, 4790 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Candidates Alfred "Jerome" Fletcher and Matt LeCerf will be there.
"Both finalists will give a brief introduction with a bit about themselves," according to a city news release. "After that, the community will be able to chat with the candidates and ask questions or engage in conversation."
There will be refreshments; masks are encouraged.
Before the public meet-and-greet, City Commissioners will meet with the candidates one-on-one. Both candidates will meet with senior city staff.
Commissioners will convene Tuesday for a special meeting to interview the candidates as a whole. That meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. in commission chambers, and is open to the public as well.
The final candidates include:
Alfred "Jerome" Fletcher
• Assistant chief administrative officer for Montgomery County, Maryland since 2019.
• Various capacities for the District of Columbia from 2017-2019 as the senior deputy director, Department of Small & Local Business Development and as chief of staff, Department of General Services.
• Associate administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration, in Washington, D.C., 2014-2017.
Other government work: Special assistant to the city manager/manager of the Office of Civic & Community Engagement, city of Alexandria, Virginia, 2012-2014; Assistant to the city manager/assistant to the Finance Director/Business Office manager for the city of Greensboro, North Carolina, 1998-2012.
Education and certifications: Master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix; bachelor’s degree in accounting from North Carolina A&T State University; member of the International City/County Management Association; graduate of Leadership ICMA and he is awaiting conferment as an ICMA credentialed manager at the association’s annual conference in October; North Carolina Certified Licensed Government finance officer.
Matthew "Matt" LeCerf
• Served as town manager for the town of Johnstown, Colorado, 2018.
• Served as town manager, for the town of Frederick, Colorado, 2012-2018.
• Served as the city manager of of Maryville, Missouri, 2007-2011, having previously served as assistant city manager from 2006-2007.
Other government service: City of Kingsland, Georgia, executive director of the Kingsland Downtown Development Authority from 2005-2006; Kingsland Community Planning & Development Director/GIS manager from 2002-2006, having previously served as their GIS manager from 2001-2006.
Education, certifications: Public administration from Valdosta State University; bachelor’s degree in geography/analytical geo info systems from the University of Kansas; Manager of the Year for the Colorado City/County Management Association in 2017; received the ICMA Community Health and Safety Award, 2017; member of the International City/County Management Association; ICMA Credentialed Manager since 2012.
