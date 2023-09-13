9 holes

North Port City Commissioners and city staff throw the first discs at the recent opening of the nine-hole course.

 sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Disc golf

North Port City Commissioners, city administration and parks and recreation staff recently had a grand opening for a nine-hole disc course along North Port Boulevard.

NORTH PORT — A new nine-hole Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Disc Golf Course recently open along North Port Boulevard.

The disc golf course will help promote physical activity and outdoor recreation for the community, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.


   

