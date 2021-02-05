NORTH PORT — Spanky doesn’t care. But his owner, Anthony Holbert, does.
“Sure,” Holbert said on Friday, “we could use another dog park.”
But Holbert, his dog Spanky, and other North Port dog owners must wait for a second dog playground.
City commissioners Thursday voted against adding to the Canine Club, the city’s only dog park off Appomattax Drive.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in November had requested a parcel to build another park. But with tight times and other factors, commissioners decided to wait a year, pushing things into the next budgeting cycle, “to start the planning process,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said.
North Port’s Canine Club is popular, commissioners agreed. So popular, in fact, that expensive updates are necessary. A Parks and Recreation supervisor, for instance, recommended re-sodding sections, using artificial turf, pebbles, sand or mulch, even adding a splash pad and upgrading the lawn sprinklers, all of it to fix areas that dogs shred or to cool them in summer heat, Jeff Nelson said, “like an athletic field,” he added.
Top-end costs got pegged at $500,000.
For now, however, it’s the Canine Club, which on Friday was buzzing with dogs and their owners. The fenced park is divided for large and small dogs. Owners have pavilions in which to rest as their pets play.
A new park in North Port’s east end is likely when one is built. There is Canine Club and Central Bark in the Wellen Park area, so the other side of town seems fair, said Bonnie MacPherson, who travels 10 miles to Canine Club with her hubby Gary and their dog Jesse.
“Another park would be great,” she said.
Commissioners on Thursday also cautioned dog owners about unscooped droppings, which is a big issue. Canine Club, for instance, closes Wednesday mornings to allow workers to repair and sweep the place.
And to clean up after delinquent owners.
For now, however, Canine Park is it. The city, Commissioner Barbara Langdon said, “just can’t support any more nice-to-haves … that gets expensive.”
