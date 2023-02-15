NORTH PORT — An information session is planned for next month regarding the planned Price Boulevard Widening Project.
North Port issued a news release Wednesday for the March 15 meeting at the George Mullen Activity Center.
"Staff from the Department of Public Works and the Utilities Department will be available to answer residents’ questions about the timeline and impacts of the upcoming project," the news release read. "Residents will also be able to view renderings that show how the newly constructed roadway will look."
The news release described the upcoming event as an "open house-style community meeting."
Residents who live directly on Price Boulevard will be able to find out what they can expect while the project is ongoing. Staff will also provide temporary construction easement forms for those residents to fill out and notarize regarding needed work for the widening.
North Port voters approved a referendum supporting the widening project last November. The project will also include improvements to underground utilities, expected to begin later this spring, as well as a redesign of the waterway crossings with road crossings planned for 2024.
The community meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the George Mullen Activity Center Gymnasium, located at 1602 Kramer Way.
