Following a referendum in support passing in November, North Port is planning a community meeting in March to inform Price Boulevard residents about upcoming plans to widen the road.

NORTH PORT — An information session is planned for next month regarding the planned Price Boulevard Widening Project.

North Port issued a news release Wednesday for the March 15 meeting at the George Mullen Activity Center.


