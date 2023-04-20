NORTH PORT — Local residents heard from city staff and posed their own questions at a recent public engagement session at Shannon Staub Library.
The library hosted the second meeting of the North Port United tour, organized by the North Port Forward civics group.
The meeting largely revolved around a presentation by City Manager Jerome Fletcher, focusing on issues like Wellen Park de-annexation and population growth.
"The number of people coming to this city is not slowing down," Fletcher said, estimating that North Port's population would reach 100,000 within three to five years.
The meeting also produced a spirited question-and-answer session from a room full of city residents.
One of them, Susan Balmer, said she feared that North Port Estates would be reclassified from "light agriculture" zoning to something that would allow large-scale businesses in the area.
Alaina Ray, director of Neighborhood Development Services, responded at the meeting that proposed changes to zoning codes are not meant to drastically change what kind of development is permitted in the Estates.
Instead, the changes are meant to bring names of zoning types into alignment with industry and civic standards.
In a follow-up email on Wednesday, city staff said that a draft update to North Port's Zoning Chapter and Map would clarify that "industrial agriculture" would not be allowed in the area.
The draft does propose adding some "light agricultural-related uses," according to city staff, such as "farm-to-table restaurant(s)," feed stores, or animal hospitals to serve farming and livestock needs.
"There was concern expressed by some residents regarding the potential for a 'fueling station' by Special Exception," the email noted. "The draft Use Chart was preliminary in nature and is being refined, and 'fueling station' will appear as 'Prohibited' on the next iteration of the chart."
At the Tuesday meeting, Ray also stressed that her office wanted to make sure that residential and agricultural properties in the Estates were in the best position to succeed as North Port grows.
"That is a vital part of our community," Ray said.
Fletcher stressed that the proposed language changes were preliminary and that the City Commission would need to approve any final changes or clarification.
"We (city staff) don't make policy," Fletcher said. "We make recommendations."
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS
Fletcher also spoke about the ongoing efforts to restore Warm Mineral Springs Park, which reopened to the public earlier this month after suffering damage in Hurricane Ian.
He said North Port is still pursuing a private-public partnership to reach a roughly $19 million threshold to fully restore buildings onsite, utilize Warm Mineral Springs as a revenue generator, and preserve the park's famous lake and its immediate surroundings.
Fletcher said he hopes resident engagement with Warm Mineral Springs remains active, as well as environmental engagement for other natural spaces across the city.
"There's a lot more environment in this city than just Warm Mineral Springs," he said during his presentation.
The presentation also incorporated elements of previous city budget workshops, such as live online polls for attendees to express where they wanted the city spending their taxes.
After the presentation and question time, the formal meeting ended and residents were able to approach city staff one-on-one for further questions and clarifications.
Carmine Miranda, treasurer and founding member of North Port Forward, thanked both staff and city residents for coming out to speak with each other.
"Great dialogue and great turnout — that's what North Port Forward is all about," Miranda said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.