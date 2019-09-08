By Tom Harmening

Staff Writer

NORTH PORT — A variety of issues will come before the city commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.

From items left over from the marathon sessions last week, to an agreement on the West Villages wastewater treatment plant, the panel faces a lengthy agenda when it meets.

A performance review for the city attorney, proposals for the tribute/infinity wall at the unfinished North Port Aquatics Center, are all slated to go before the board. Also on the agenda are discussions about single use-plastics such as straws and cups, scrub jays and gopher tortoises.

The session will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Commission chambers, on the second floor of City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd., North Port.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments