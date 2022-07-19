NORTH PORT — Bowlers of all kinds, and even non-bowlers, are invited come out and meet the North Port Leadership Class of 2022 at its “SuperBOWL” fundraiser on Saturday.
The summer SuperBOWL will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
A total of 20 teams of four will compete for the coveted “Kingpin” title, presented to the team that knocks over the most pins. Second place will hold the “Strike 2” trophy and third highest score will get the “Spare.”
Some teams do not have enough bowlers, so open spots are available
Sponsored by Burnt Store Title of SWFL, there will be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a raffle for gift baskets.
“Our goal is to raise money to help as many nonprofits in the community that we can,” Leadership North Port 2022 Class President Tricia Bramble said.
Money raised from this fundraiser will benefit Family Promise of South Sarasota County, K-9s for North Port Police Department, North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Suncoast and Dollars for Mammograms.
The leadership program, organized by the North Port Chamber of Commerce, is a series of citywide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of the community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its residents.
