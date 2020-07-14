NORTH PORT — The coronavirus wasn't going to win this one fight.
So when it cancelled North Port High's traditional high school graduation, a counter-punch was required. Those final ceremonies are the pinnacle of a student's career and getting robbed of them wasn't on the menu, North Port High School, principal Brandon Johnson said.
“But it had to be safe and secure,” Johnson said of the first priority.
So he and his team devised an alternative ceremony that materialized Tuesday at the school's Performing Arts Center.
The plan was seniors alone on stage, clutching a diploma and wearing a class medallion, in their cap and gown, absorbing their achievement, their moment in the spotlight.
Some smiled and danced in white sneakers, others a bit overwhelmed, all of them newly minted adults.
Each student was joined by a parent or small entourage, had their picture snapped and exited stage right.
As a bonus, each received a rousing “woo-hoo” from the city's vice mayor, Jill Luke, and Johnson, working the music and lights from the auditorium booth, his joy muffled by a face mask decorated with Mickey Mask.
“It turned out as good as I had hoped,” Johnson said.
Senior Daniel Mentzer had stood centerstage Tuesday facing the school's yearbook counselor, Elysia Lord.
“Little nervous, wasn't sure,” he said after the ceremony. “But very comfortable … now.”
The Class of 2020 also gets a compilation of graduation events, remarks from their classmates, their class picture, all emailed or sent to their homes. Graduation runs through Thursday.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.