Clear my roof, North Port man demands of cable provider

NORTH PORT — Lucien Desjardins isn’t climbing up on the roof of his North Port house.
But he wishes someone would.
The retiree, who is 75 and had owned a Rhode Island diner, has shards of a sheared Comcast utility power pole in his yard and on the tiled roof of his rental in Alesia Village.
Lightning struck the wood pole, spraying debris in a 50-yard circumference. Two big wooden chunks landed on his roof and they’re still there. The storm was two weeks ago, he said. Alesia Village is an older neighborhood near Tamiami Trail and Biscayne Boulevard.
He found out it’s a Comcast pole, which a representative confirmed, Desjardins said. He had complained and was given a work order.
Company crews hadn’t yet arrived, however, he added.
Desjardins is wondering why.
While there’s no danger and he’s not a Comcast customer, it’s more about fulfilling promises to investigate damages, Desjardins said.
“I want this crap off my roof,” he said, gesturing to a debris pile in a neighbor’s yard. “No one seems interested.”
Late Friday, however, a Comcast spokesperson, was anxious to intervene.
“I will get with our maintenance team to figure out what happened and how to get this resolved quickly for him,” said Cindy Arco, Comcast’s public relations manager for Florida, returning a call from The Daily Sun.
