The new location of the Children’s Community Clothing Closet at 6919 Outreach Way, North Port, is stocked with brand new children's clothing, thanks to a truckload of donations from the Venice Walmart Supercenter. 

NORTH PORT — The Children’s Community Clothing Closet, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of North Port, received a huge boost to its inventory at its new location.

The Clothing Closet recently moved and reopened at the Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port. It's on the second floor inside the city's Social Services Division office.


