The new location of the Children’s Community Clothing Closet at 6919 Outreach Way, North Port, is stocked with brand new children's clothing, thanks to a truckload of donations from the Venice Walmart Supercenter.
NORTH PORT — The Children’s Community Clothing Closet, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of North Port, received a huge boost to its inventory at its new location.
The Clothing Closet recently moved and reopened at the Family Service Center, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port. It's on the second floor inside the city's Social Services Division office.
When it reopened, however, there were few items available items available for residents in need, according to a city of North Port post on social media.
Working with the United Way of South Sarasota County, representatives from the Venice Walmart Supercenter arranged a donation of several truckloads of new clothing, shoes and hygiene items to restock the shelves, the release noted.
North Port Social Services Division Manager Janet Carrillo spoke about the "strong relationship" between it and United Way South Sarasota County that aided in the assistance from the Venice Walmart.
"Though located in Venice, their mission to assist neighboring areas such as ours in North Port is truly commendable," Carrillo stated. "We are overwhelmed by their generosity and their commitment to our community."
The donation will help children receive "basic necessities" like clothing, she said.
"These little things that we often take for granted, can mean the world to those struggling financially and seeking stability," Carrillo stated.
United Way of South Sarasota County President/CEO Barbara Cruz said her organization is "grateful" for the chance to help North Port residents.
"Through our strategic partnerships with the city of North Port, North Port Social Services, and Walmart Supercenter No. 769, we are strengthening the North Port Community and supporting those who are struggling and need our help the most," she stated in an email.
The Clothing Closet has infant and children sized clothing in limited quantities, as well as diapers and other hygiene products, according to the city website.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays. It extends its hours until 8 p.m. Thursdays.
