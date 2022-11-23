VENICE — When they kicked off this year's "Every Kid Needs PJs and a Book" drive weeks ago, the members of the Kiwanis Club of Venice weren't expecting anything unusual.
But they weren't expecting Hurricane Ian, either.
For eight years the members have worked with elementary school counselors and teachers in Venice and North Port to identify kids whose families are struggling; get donations of pajamas and books, or the money to buy them; and distribute them, usually around Thanksgiving.
They donate to Our Mothers House and The Florida Center for Early Childhood's Healthy Families program, too.
Over the last several years, about 160-180 kids have benefited annually, Joanie Maison said.
The program earned Venice Kiwanis a service project award from Kiwanis International for clubs with fewer than 35 members, she said.
Ian knocked the effort off its schedule by about three weeks, so this year's distribution won't happen until December.
That wasn't the biggest impact the storm had, however.
When the club members asked their contacts how many sets of books and PJs would be needed this year, the answer was "More. A lot more."
Garden Elementary alone had identified 197 students, Maison said. The most it had in prior years was 10, she said, though the count was already at 50 this year before Ian, due to the economy.
The list is close to 600 kids now, she said.
So the club members did the only logical thing in the face of increased demand — they expanded the program so that all the kids in families affected by Ian will get jammies and books, not just the ones in elementary school.
Fortunately, they're getting a lot of help.
An emergency grant from Florida Kiwanis provided the money for backpacks to put the clothes and books in. Younger kids will get smaller backpacks.
Students in Kiwanis-sponsored Builders clubs at Student Leadership Academy and Venice Middle School have raised money for the program, as have members of the Key clubs at Venice High and the Collegiate High School at State College of Florida, Jan Moore said.
The K-Kids at Taylor Ranch Elementary are handling the need at their own school, she Moore said.
Senior Friendship Center did a "hurricane tree" in the manner of an angel tree some places put up for Christmas gifts. And Maison's neighbors in Grand Palm have adopted nearly 200 kids, she said.
Still, pajamas and books are needed for more kids, so the club is making a public appeal.
The best way to help is with a monetary donation, Maison said, so they can make sure individual needs are met.
"We're a little overwhelmed this year," she said.
