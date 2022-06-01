NORTH PORT — The city is proclaiming June 6-10 as Code Enforcement Officers' Appreciation Week.
North Port's unit is 11 people, from administrative to inspectors. Commissioners present the Code Enforcement Division a certificate of appreciation Thursday. City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Division manager Kevin Raducci shared details of his unit with The Daily Sun.
Sun: How is the city divided?
Raducci: “Into five areas (north, south, east, west and the Estates). Each area has some unique issues and topography that need Code Enforcement to act and re-act in a specified manner to solve problems and maintain a high standard of living and service for the general public.”
Sun: Division's job?
Raducci: “Ensure the health, safety and welfare of North Port residents by maintaining community standards. Code Enforcement inspectors are both proactive and reactive and will inform all property owners of any violations of municipal, building or ULDC (Unified Land Development Code) codes. This is done in the form of a formal written notice (letter), and if not corrected will be adjudicated in a code enforcement hearing that meets the last Thursday of every month except for July and November.
"Code Enforcement also overseas all lien pay-offs, which is any money that is owed to the city for city services, and or fines, as well as managing the over 300 bank-owned properties (abandoned properties) within the city.
"Code Enforcement also assists the North Port Police Department, North Port Fire Rescue, Utilities, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and the Building Department when called upon to intervene and help correct a violation.”
Sun: What are code officers looking for?
Raducci: “Code Enforcement staff are tasked with the enforcing numerous codes that may affect quality of life issues, and property values within the city limits. Environmental enforcement has risen to the forefront over the last several years due to the amount of building happening in the city.
"Commercial and residential building has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight. All undeveloped lots, whether residential or otherwise, must have a plan in place to provide for trees and landscaping to enhance the property.
"There are ways to save trees which benefit the neighborhood as well as can save the builder thousands of dollars in fees to clear cut the property. Land clears are particularly important to the city, because if done without permitting, we cannot go back in time and fix the issue.
"We will not be able to save wildlife, and or their habitat; of the creatures and trees that are protected species if disturbed, it is virtually impossible to correct or mitigate."
Sun: A city without code officers?
Raducci: “Would be a city that is not as green or as beautiful as North Port is. It would not be as safe as this city is for everyone, including children and pets.
"The whole community benefits from some form of code enforcement. The ordinances we uphold are generally non-obtrusive and are low-hanging fruit — placement of garbage containers, debris, house numbers, vehicles and parking. Most of the violations we write up can be fixed with no financial burden to the property owner.
"It is only when no action is taken by the property owner and they refuse to do so by a given time to remedy that the case makes its way into a hearing. Some 92% of all our cases are remedied before they go to the hearing.
"Even after the hearing officer hears a case and sets a fine, the case can be terminated if the property owner corrects the violation before a certain date that they are advised of in advance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.