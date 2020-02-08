Coldwell Sunstar goes red for a good cause

Staff at the Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty office in North Port showing their colors Friday for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Day are Brent Canevari, Carlos Blackman, Oksana Bogdan, Karen Buccitelli, Heidi Choiniere, Linda Curran, Theodore Curran, Mary Flynn, Renata Kotowicz, Lorraine Matthews, Helen Ann Mattoni, Samuel Mattoni, Biljana Putnik-McGinn, Emily Rivera-Jackson, Shelley Smith, Deborah Snowden, Linda Williams-Lambert, Rebecca Wittman, Deeana Atkinson and Vera Kazakov. Congratulations to the team for bringing awareness to women’s heart health.
