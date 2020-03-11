NORTH PORT — When asked, Sivan Pardon sized up the swimming pool like we’d size a dollar menu.
Quick, fast and knowledgably.
A Californian having played elite college water polo in Hawaii, Pardon is in town with NCAA athletes from Division III schools. Prompted, she gazed about at North Port’s new aquatic center, and broke into a huge grin, her seal of approval.
“Very nice, cool to be here,” said Pardon, a water-polo college coach with her Wittenberg University squad, an Ohio school on spring break with two other NCAA schools practicing and running clinics for kids from North Port, Venice and Lakewood Ranch.
Fellow NCAA coach Nikola Malezanov agreed with Pardon’s assessment of the staff and pools in North Port.
“It’s great, magnificant,” said Malezanov, a former elite player and now water-polo coach at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania. “Plus, there’s a little bit of beach, good meals … we have it all.”
These NCAA college coaches — that includes Ryan Castle from Carthage College in Wisconsin — had been invited to North Port by Beth Bailey, coaching and championing the water-polo push in North Port. A California transplant now in southwest Florida, she leads a newly formed club team training at the city’s aquatic center. The college players are here through Thursday.
“This is why we have this place,” said Bailey, sweeping her hand Tuesday over the swimming complex that opened last fall, re-opens in April. She added that having local kids playing water polo with college athletes offers experience and recruiting opportunities. It also exposes North Port to a bigger slice of the Midwest.
Mostly college and local girls and some boys from Venice High School, the players Tuesday scrimmaged.
For the unfamiliar, the game looks like kids playing about and zinging something like a volleyball past the goalie in net. But watch closer, said Madison Studt-Campbell, a Venice High goalie explaining the game poolside. Players, for instance, can grip, nudge and bully the opposing player to gain advantages. And then bull rush the goalie in a quick sequence of passes. Headgear with padded ear protection guards against flinging elbows and hands.
It’s like rugby in swimgear.
And girls wear a swimsuit almost like body armor, which keeps from holding loose fabric. Referees, in fact, check player nails to avoid scratch injuries and clinging in the tug-o-war between players, she said.
And they’re doing this in deep water, performing an egg-beating motion with their legs to keep afloat.
Watching the physicality, the swimming around and over one another, water everywhere, fielding the ball one-handed and flinging it across court, the orchestrated attacks, you want to crawl and hide under the bleachers.
Out of the pool after four, seven-minute quarters, in fact, Studt-Campbell said, “I instantly want a bowl of pasta. Then you can’t wait to get back in the pool.”
Maddi Marsh with Carthage in Kenosha, where it was a balmy 45 Wednesday, was thrilled to be in North Port and in surrounding southwest Florida where temperatures hit the high 70s.
“The experience is great,” she said, “and we’re actually able to practice.”
