NORTH PORT — A two-vehicle collision at Ortiz Boulevard and Tamiami Trail has left one person seriously injured.
The collision involving a pickup and sedan occurred at about 2:45 p.m., causing northbound delays until emergency crews with North Port Fire & Rescue and Sarasota County pulled the injured person from the damaged car. There was no word on the extent of those injuries.
Traffic was moving through the intersection near Warm Mineral Springs as crews removed roadway debris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.