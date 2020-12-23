NORTH PORT — A two-vehicle collision at Ortiz Boulevard and Tamiami Trail has left one person seriously injured.

The collision involving a pickup and sedan occurred at about 2:45 p.m., causing northbound delays until emergency crews with North Port Fire & Rescue and Sarasota County pulled the injured person from the damaged car. There was no word on the extent of those injuries.

Traffic was moving through the intersection near Warm Mineral Springs as crews removed roadway debris.


