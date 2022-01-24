The much-anticipated North Port Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Community Guides are here.
This annual publication contains valuable information about the chamber, chamber partners, the city of North Port and surrounding communities. It also provides an orientation to the community and what is available to our residents, businesses and visitors. Community Guides are free at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd., and throughout the community.
I'd like to thank all the advertisers for supporting the Community Guide, which help make it available free to our community. The guides provide a directory of member businesses that have been checked through the Better Business Bureau prior to joining the chamber. These businesses are reputable and reliable, and provide a valuable service and give back to our community. I encourage each of you to call upon these businesses when you need any products and services.
LEARN ABOUT YOUR CHAMBER
We're set for our orientation and website training at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Orientation provides information on the benefits and opportunities that come with a chamber membership to new members, as well as current and prospective members. We can help your businesses or organization grow and succeed. Website training will show you the tools on our website that can help promote your business and keep you involved in all our functions and events. These sessions are free, and open to all. Register in advance. Breakfast will be available for purchase.
RIBBON-CUTTING
We’re having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us as we welcome Dee Petrov and New York Life Insurance and see what they have to offer. Everyone is welcome. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
CHAMBER WINDBREAKERS
It's that time of year. Cold weather is here! The North Port Chamber, in partnership with Dan Platt of 511Auction.com, is selling windbreaker jackets with our logo. Order your windbreaker today and stay warm while showing your support for your chamber of commerce. Colors are navy and black. Sizes are limited and they're sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Lined jackets are $10 and $8 for non-lined. Don't wait, order your jacket now before they are sold out.
SAY 'I DO' AGAIN
The Kiwanis Club and City of North Port are sponsoring a “Say I Do Again” event Feb. 12 in the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd., with two ceremonies: Informal, come-as-you-are at 3:30 p.m. and formal at 5 p.m. Couples can enjoy a group toast with champagne, mimosa or cider, plus live music, a gift bag, prizes, renewal certificate and photographs. Enter to win 15-minute couple's massage, a one-year free Tommy's Car Wash and a Valentine's gift basket. It's $15 per couple. Proceeds will be split in support of the North Port Kiwanis and Key Club and to launch a new nursing scholarship for the North Port Suncoast Technical College and the North Port Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. To register, please call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for assistance.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Nothing Missed Home Inspections and Seniors Blue Book as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
