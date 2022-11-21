On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.

As I think about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season, it became clear to me that there are many things that I am thankful for here at the chamber.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northport

areachamber.com, or visit www.northportarea

chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments