On behalf of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, I would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.
As I think about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season, it became clear to me that there are many things that I am thankful for here at the chamber.
I am thankful for the wonderful chamber members who have invested in the chamber and continue to support and promote the chamber in their daily activities. Through their networking, high-energy involvement and monthly participation in chamber activities and events, the chamber membership continues to grow and get stronger.
I am thankful to the North Port residents who continue to make this such a wonderful and unique community to live and conduct business.
I'm thankful to the board of directors who provide me the opportunity to be the executive director of the chamber and continue to provide their leadership, experience and knowledge that has been instrumental in the success that the chamber has experienced.
I'm thankful for the staff at the chamber, Denise Berg who is my right hand at the chamber office and keeps me in check on a daily basis and Emily Shaw who brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and energy to our chamber and to our chamber members. Their daily professionalism, hard work ethic and positive attitude have made it such a pleasurable environment at the chamber office.
I am thankful for our volunteers at the chamber who give endless hours of their time to help the chamber succeed through their assistance at the chamber office, monthly chamber events and special events.
I am thankful to our Chamber Champions who invest additional dollars on top of their chamber membership to support the chamber and ensure that the chamber can carry out its mission and meet the needs of our chamber members and our community.
I'm thankful to our Diamond Donors and Diamond Club members who are our donors to the new chamber Office Building Fund Campaign and are instrumental in the chamber’s ability to purchase and renovate our new chamber office. Through their generosity, the chamber now owns a building that the chamber membership and the community can proudly call their chamber.
I am thankful for our city elected leaders and professional staff who have invested, partnered and assisted in the growth of the chamber and the community.
I am thankful for our visitors who come to North Port and experience the wonderful amenities that our community has to offer.
I am thankful to the media outlets that promote chamber and community events which showcase North Port to our residents, businesses and outside communities.
I am thankful to The Daily Sun who understands the importance of a strong and successful chamber in their community and provides the chamber with the opportunity to write this column on a weekly basis.
Most of all, I am thankful for the way our chamber, the city of North Port and the community came together and supported each other as we recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
ANNUAL FROSTY AWARDS
Entrees for our annual Annual Frosty Award are due in the chamber office by Nov. 23. We will award the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award for best festive business decorations at our annual awards luncheon Dec. 15.
Viewing and judging for the People’s Choice Award will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7. Ballots will be available at our office or at participating locations. Judges Choice judging will take place Dec. 8.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY SOCIAL
We're planning the Chamber's Annual Holiday Social on Dec. 6. It's from 6-8 p.m. at the Twisted Fork Restaurant, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
The them is “Rockin’ the Holidays” so plan to dress in your most festive attire. Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple and includes appetizers, beverages (cash bar available), live DJ, dancing and more.
We're partnering with the North Port Police Department to support their Annual Shop with a Cop Program, so bring a monetary donation or Walmart gift cards to help those less fortunate in our community experience a joyous holiday season. Please register in advance.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Movement Mortgage, Red Hot Realty Entertainment, and Senior Friendship Centers as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Absolute Aluminum, Arch Drafting and Design, Austin’s North Port, Castro Potts Law Firm, Charlotte County Ford, Clean Time Services, Eric-John Claessens DDS, Fiorini Broadcasting, Florida Family Pharmacy, Heron Creek Animal Hospital, John S. Wood, Kid Kelly Boxing & Fitness, MarineMax East, Next Step Employment Services, North Port Area Republican Club and North Port Primary Care.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or e-mail at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com or www.northportareachamber.com.
