Volunteers from Back Pack Angels pack and deliver hygiene products to North Port schools in this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo. You can donate hygiene products for local students in need by dropping them off at the North Port Chamber office during working hours.
The North Port Young Professionals will host their “Back to School” Bash is Saturday (July 30), from noon to 6 p.m. on the City Green in North Port.
It's free, and tickets will be available to purchase for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and much more. There will be live entertainment, elite performing arts and more. The police and fire departments will be on site with demonstrations and vehicles. Food trucks will be available.
From 7-10 p.m., the event will continue with live bands and entertainment, including the No Filter Band.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available and back-to-school supplies donations are still being accepted. Proceeds go to local North Port schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, please e-mail npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
INAUGURAL DIAMOND GALA
It’s a night you don’t want to miss! Join us for the chamber's Diamond Gala “Great Expectations,” from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 19, presented by Kia of Port Charlotte in their state-of-the-art showroom, 202 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Enjoy delicious gourmet fare from Chef Rolf of New Florida Kitchen and the "dance-all-night-worthy" live music from R. Anthony of The Voice.
Diamond Donor and Diamond Club members receive the royal treatment in their very own VIP section and perks, and all guests will be dazzled with a red carpet “paparazzi” entrance, valet parking, special photo booth and beer and wine flowing all night. This cocktail attire event honors our Diamond Program members, whose contributions help to pay off the mortgage of our new Chamber of Commerce building. Additional proceeds help remodeling and ownership of our new location.
Tickets available now and are in limited supply for this coveted event. Sponsor or become a Diamond Program member and receive discounted or complimentary tickets. This event is open to all.
BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS EXPO
Our “Hot Summer Nights X” Business-to-Business Expo, presented by Decker Plumbing & Drains, is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way North. The expo brings the business community together for networking opportunities. It's a great chance to promote your business and establish worthwhile relationships. All chamber and non-chamber businesses can come. Cost is $5, or free if you provide a business card at the entrance. Vendor booths will be decorated for the “Hot Summer Nights X” theme. Best-decorated booth will win a free vendor booth at the 2023 expo. Vendor booths and sponsorships are still available on a first-come, first-served basis.
JOINT RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us at 4 p.m. today (July 26) for a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elder Advisors Law and Command Performance Firearms & Training at our chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Join us as we welcome both of these businesses to the chamber and the city of North Port. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are free and open to all. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Please register in advance.
GOLF UMBRELLAS
Rainy season is here, go get your chamber golf umbrellas for only $10. The 60-inch coverage, firm grip umbrellas are solid black or black and white, and will be sold on a first-come/first-serve basis while they last at our office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd.
GET ON THE ‘BILL’BOARD
Our summer “BILL”board campaign will continue until Sept. 2. I’ll proudly wear your business shirt on your scheduled day. I’ll also email a brief promo out about your business to our chamber members, and post the promo and a picture of myself wearing your shirt on our Facebook page. To schedule a day, call 941-564-3040 or email me at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com. Thanks this week to Maestro’s Detailing, United Way of South Sarasota County, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial-Sara Picard and Friends of the Shannon Staub Library.
NEW MEMBERS
We’d like to welcome All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast, Jolly Cones Ice Cream and Schultz Financial Services as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott-Venice, First Choice Home Builders, Gulf Coast Scratching Post Cat Hospital, Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, Keller Williams Realty Gold, Loveland Center and Rotary Club of North Port Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.