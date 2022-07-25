Back Pack Angels

Volunteers from Back Pack Angels pack and deliver hygiene products to North Port schools in this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo. You can donate hygiene products for local students in need by dropping them off at the North Port Chamber office during working hours.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

The North Port Young Professionals will host their “Back to School” Bash is Saturday (July 30), from noon to 6 p.m. on the City Green in North Port.

It's free, and tickets will be available to purchase for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and much more. There will be live entertainment, elite performing arts and more. The police and fire departments will be on site with demonstrations and vehicles. Food trucks will be available.


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.

