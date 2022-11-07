The holidays are just around the corner, and North Port will soon be ablaze with holiday lights and decorations.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will present its Annual Frosty Award to the storefront chamber business judged to exhibit the most festive holiday decorations. Start decorating soon!
Businesses & organizations need to be members of the chamber to be considered for the Frosty Award. Entrees are due in the chamber office by Nov. 23. We will award the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award at our annual awards luncheon Dec. 15.
Viewing and judging for the People’s Choice Award will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7. Ballots will be available at our office or at participating locations.
Judges Choice judging will take place Dec. 8.
RECOGNITION LUNCHEON FOR LUKE
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize and thank Commissioner Jill Luke for her many years of service to the city of North Port at the Special Recognition Luncheon.
It’s set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Lunch will be provided by Heron Creek Golf & Country Club. The cost is $30.
Join us as we show our appreciation to Jill Luke for her eight years of service to the City of North Port as commissioner, mayor and vice mayor. This event is open to all. Please register by Nov. 11.
LUNCH & LEARN
A Lunch & Learn Workshop is set for 11:30 a.m. today at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port. The topic will be Positive Business & Community Impact: Everyone Wins When Business and Nonprofit Organizations Work Together. A panel of nonprofit and business leaders will share commonalities and commitments for delivering greater good for all. Panelists include: Barbra Cruz of United Way of South Sarasota County; Christina McCauley of Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County; Justin Willis of When All Else Fails and private-sector panelists Dan Platt of 511auction.com; Keith Weyher of Worksite; and Rhonda Gustitus of Keller Williams Peace River Partners
These workshops are presented by the chamber in partnership with the city of North Port, Suncoast Technical College and Toastmasters International of North Port. Lunch is provided at no charge thanks to our workshop sponsor Lightspeed Voice. Register in advance.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours networking will be 5:30 p.m. today at SeePort Optometry, 4381 Aidan Lane, North Port. This event is open to all members and there is no cost to attend. Food and beverages prizes will be provided. Plan to bring a door prize and register in advance.
HURRICANE IAN RELIEF
The chamber is partnering with the United Way of South Sarasota County to offer a free service to our members, businesses and organizations in our community. You can apply and complete Disaster Recovery Applications at the Chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Assistance includes:
• Disaster Unemployment Assistance (chamber members only)
• FEMA Disaster Assistance (public)
• SBA Disaster Loan Assistance (public)
• Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program (public)
If you’re in need of this service, call us at 941-564-3040 to schedule an appointment.
NEW MEMBERS
We would like to welcome Anna Marie Oyster Bar North Port, Edward Jones-Ed McKinney, Essential Wellness with Susan, N Zone Sports-Gulf Coast, Tarpon Point Grill and Marina, The Visual Art Center and Tommy’s Express Car Wash-Sun Market as new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHAMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: A Cut Above the Rest Lawn Maintenance, Bay Insurance, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the SunCoast, Casady’s Goodfellas Moving, Cynthia Logan-Keller Williams Peace River Partners, Dean McConville-State Farm Insurance, Evergreen Holistic, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, John Metzger, North Port Chiropractic, Pregnancy Solutions, Re/Max Palm Realty, SeePort Optometry, Thryv and Zwiercan Homes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.