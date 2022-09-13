The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has a busy networking week for its members and the public. We would like to invite all members and the community to attend each of these events to experience the power of chamber networking and see how your chamber supports and has a positive impact on our businesses and our community.

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS


Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@north

portareachamber.com or visit www.northportarea

chamber.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments