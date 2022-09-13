The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce has a busy networking week for its members and the public. We would like to invite all members and the community to attend each of these events to experience the power of chamber networking and see how your chamber supports and has a positive impact on our businesses and our community.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
This month’s Business After Hours is 5:30-7 p.m. today at The Gallery at North Port, 1322 N. Main St. Please register in advance. Bring an item to give out as a door prize. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.
NETWORK @ NOON
Our Network @ Noon Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. It’s $20 and includes food options, beverages and some great chamber networking. We’ll introduce new members. Please register in advance.
RIBBON-CUTTINGS
We’ve got two ribbon-cutting ceremonies this week and all are invited.
All Dry Services of Florida Gulf Coast’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 4 p.m. Wednesday in our chamber office, 1337 N. Sumter Blvd. Beverages (including adult beverages) and snacks will be provided.
North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will have a ribbon-cutting and open house from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Celebrate the new mural from 4-5 p.m., followed by open house from 5-6 p.m. and artists reception from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for the “True Colors” gallery show. There will be free art classes and raffles.
ANNUAL CHAMBER BANQUET
Our annual board of directors installation banquet is set for Sept. 24, at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. This year’s banquet will have a “Prom Night Again 2” theme. Come dressed in your best prom attire. When you register, send us a photo of yourself at your own prom.
Cocktails and reception will be 5 p.m. with complimentary “Prom Night Again 2” drink. Pose for your complementary portrait. There will be a live disc jockey. Plated dinner and the program at 6 p.m. We’ll recognize the members of the 2021-22 board for their service service and install the new board. We’ll also recognize the North Port Young Professionals board members.
Tickets are $75. Table sponsorships and other sponsorships are available. This event is open to all. Visit www.northportareachamber.com for more information.
LEADERSHIP NORTH PORT
We are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 Leadership North Port program. Leadership North Port is a series of city-wide programs designed to enhance participants’ awareness of our community and its needs by examining how leadership in the historical, geographical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to perpetuate and advance the North Port community and its citizens. Orientation will be Nov. 16, and the program begins with opening retreat Dec. 9. Application deadline is Sept. 30. Applications will be reviewed and a selection committee will select the participants. Visit www.northportareachamber.
COMMUNITY GUIDE
We’re excited to partner with member Gelmtree Advertising for our 2023 Community Guide. We will print 7,500 magazine-style guides that will reach more than 30,000 readers. Chamber members and non-members can advertise. Contact Carole Holden to reserve your space at 352-408-8601 or Carole@The MediaFairy.com.
NEW MEMBERS
Welcome to American Leak Detection of Southwest Florida and Do-All Rental, new members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce.
MEMBER REINVESTMENTS
Thank you to those who have reinvested in the North Port Chamber and the community: CBC Technologies, Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty-Deborah Snowden, Elite Inspections & Pest Solutions, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Gale-Your Health Consultant, Linda L. Zick, IBC-Mary Kay, Real Broker-April Tsotsos, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, and VisionQuest Leadership.
Bill Gunnin is executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or wgunnin@northportareachamber.com, or visit www.northportareachamber.com.
